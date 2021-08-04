Crime & Courts

Man used sticky mouse traps to steal from Spartanburg properties, police say

Spartanburg police are searching for a man who used sticky paper mouse traps to steal from rent deposit boxes.
Spartanburg police are looking for a man who they say used sticky paper mouse traps to steal money from rent drop boxes. The man used the mouse traps to retrieve checks, money orders and envelopes containing cash, all rent payments, according to police.

The man is wanted for three larcenies that occurred on Sunday and Monday at Timber Creek Apartments, Roland Management and Chase Furnas and Company.

He was wearing glasses, a white hat and a black Adidas hoodie with white stripes, according to police. He left the crime scenes in a dark SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee.

Anybody with information on this crime should contact Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

