No charges expected after Sumter woman shoots, kills man police say attacked her

No charges are expected after a Sumter woman shot and killed a man who entered her home and attacked her early Saturday morning.

Sumter police said in a Facebook post that Eugene Rhinehart III, 31, was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital with a gunshot wound, where he later died.

Police say Rhinehart entered the woman’s home on Robney Drive around 4:15 a.m. through an unlocked door, and then began punching a 43-year-old woman inside the house.

The woman managed to get to a firearm kept in the house, and shot Rhinehart.

The woman likely will face no charges due to the circumstances of the shooting, police said, but the investigation is continuing.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 9:34 AM.