USC closes campus ahead of Hurricane Michael

The University of South Carolina will be closing campus as Hurricane Michael approaches the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane.

The university tweeted Wednesday that it would be canceling all classes and closing Thursday.

The Midlands have been under a tropical storm warning since Wednesday morning, with forecasters expecting the area to receive between 4 to six inches of rain, The State reported.

Unlike Hurricane Florence, which literally moved across the state slower than a turtle, Hurricane Michael is expected to move quickly from the Gulf Coast through the Southeast, with tropical storm force winds reaching the Midlands by Thursday morning.

The cancellations add to the five days students missed for Hurricane Florence last month. Though USC can only close if Richland County closes, during Hurricane Florence, the university told students class would be canceled through Tuesday, Sept. 18. After Florence missed the Columbia area, the university announced Saturday, Sept. 15 would be resuming classes Monday, leaving many students without a viable way to return to campus.