Lexington County middle school evacuated after faculty possibly smell gas

By Emily Bohatch

December 03, 2018 11:46 AM

A Lexington County middle school was evacuated Monday after teachers and faculty reported possibly smelling gas, a Lexington School District One spokeswoman said.

Though a gas leak has not yet been confirmed, officials evacuated Pleasant Hill Middle School before noon, district spokeswoman Mary Beth Hill said.

Maintenance and other officials are still checking the school to confirm if a leak has occurred, Hill said. School has not yet been canceled.

