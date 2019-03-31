The Latest: Maduro announces 30-day rationing plan for power

A government supporter holds up a framed image of President Nicolas Maduro during an anti-imperialist rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido took his campaign for change to one of the country's most populous states on Saturday, while supporters of the man he is trying to oust, President Nicolas Maduro, held a rival demonstration in the capital after another nationwide blackout. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo