Protesters try to drown out Trump's visit, message

Pastor Tim Bupp said he did not plan to protest Monday outside of Airport High School, where more than 2,000 supporters waited anxiously inside the school's gym to see President Donald Trump stump for Gov. Henry McMaster.
But Trump tweeted Sunday, and Columbia's Bupp decided he had to protest Monday.
"When he said (that) there was no due process for immigrants," Bupp said, referring to a tweet Sunday by Trump, who said migrants who come to the United States illegally should be taken back to their country of origin "with no judges or court cases."
“You lose due process for anyone on our soil, it’s the due process for all of us that’s lost," Bupp said.
Despite temperatures creeping toward 100 degrees, more than 100 protesters from South Carolina and elsewhere — one as far as Boston — lined the street outside of Airport High School, protesting Trump's visit to South Carolina to rally support behind McMaster, who faces Greenville businessman John Warren in Tuesday's runoff.
"I heard there was going to be a protest, and I wanted to share my voice, my concern," said Bonnie Thompson of Boston.
Thompson and other protesters Monday chanted "no justice, no peace," while others held hand-drawn signs that read, "Impeach Trump" and "We are all immigrants."
At one point, Trump supporters and protesters came face-to-face on the sidewalk, when supporters were turned away at Airport High because of overcrowding inside. While tense, the moment lasted about a minute.
Several protesters said Monday they were angered about the president's stance on immigration and his administration's policy of separating parents and children who crossed the border, since rescinded.
For others, the rally was a bit more personal.
"He's still going after the Affordable Care Act. I have an autistic, epileptic son, and, thankfully, he's on his dad's insurance," said Inge Leland of Greenville. "But I know a lot of people are not. If he takes that away, there are 463,000 South Carolinians who will lose insurance.
"I want to stand here and say, 'No. No more.' "
