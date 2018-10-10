Police seek SC judge candidate charged with domestic violence ‘punch’

York police have an arrest warrant for a York County Probate Court judge candidate, accused of domestic violence against her husband, according to police and court records.

Diondra Chianta Love, 41, is charged with second-degree domestic violence in an Aug. 3 incident. The arrest warrant was issued Aug. 8 by a city judge in York.

York’s police chief said Love has not been located.





Love is a Democratic Party candidate for probate judge, county election records show.

She has been entered in a national database of active warrants for arrest, said Andy Robinson, York Police Department chief.





Robinson said Monday he was made aware late last week that his officers had a warrant for her arrest.

The accusation that Love punched her husband, Steven Love, in the eye was reported to York police on Aug. 3, a police report shows.





The report states that Steven Love, 32, told police that his wife is a candidate for probate judge.

Steven Love is the son of York City Council member and Western York County NAACP chairman Steve Love. The incident happened at the York home of Steve Love, where his son and daughter-in-law were living, the report states.

Robinson said Love’s candidacy makes no difference in the case.

“Our officer went to a judge and received an arrest warrant for the suspect,” Robinson said. “The next step is serving the warrant and arresting her.”

Officers have not been able to find Love to serve the warrant, Robinson said.

According to social media posts, Love has campaigned since the incident, and continues to raise money for her campaign. The Facebook Page “Diondra Love for Probate Judge” shows her attending public events since August.

The Website “love4probatejudge.com” also shows that the candidacy is active. A Crowdpac.com Web page shows that Love has raised more than $1,000, including money as recently as September.





York County election officials said Monday that Love remains a candidate.

Chris Whitmire, director of public information for the S.C. State Election Commission, said he is “not aware of any impact on candidacy that an arrest warrant would have.”

According to the York County Web site, the probate court “handles various matters including the administration of decedents’ estates, the issuance of marriage licenses, the appointment of guardians and conservators, and involuntary commitments. It is headed by an elected probate judge who serves a four-year term.”

Love is running against Republican incumbent Carolyn Rogers.

Love filed for the position on March 29, records show. She paid a filing fee of $4,540.16, York County Voter Registration and Elections office records show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.