SC politics briefing

There’s supposed to be a Senate debate tonight. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is scheduled to face his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison once again on the debate stage.

It’s the second debate for the hopefuls, aired at 7 p.m. by Nexstar Media Group and the S.C. Chamber of Commerce.

But will it happen? In a late-night twist, Harrison threatened to pull out of the debate if Graham does not take a COVID-19 test.

Graham said a test isn’t neccessary and that the two camps agreed to take temperature checks before they square off.

The debate comes on the heels of a new ratings change from Cook Political Report that shifted the race to a “toss-up” this week.

Here’s what Cook’s Jessica Taylor said:

“Ultimately, this race has earned a more competitive rating — underscoring just how fast the GOP (Senate) majority is slipping away if they have to defend turf like this, and also how much Trump’s numbers have fallen across the board,” she wrote.

Missed the first debate? Here’s our recap.

First District frenzy

It was the final debate between 1st District candidates incumbent Rep. Joe Cunningham and Republican Nancy Mace.

Both were asked about President Donald Trump: Is he a uniter or a divider?

Both dodged the question.

With less than a month until the election, Mace and Cunningham are in the final stretch of their campaigns to represent a coastal region that in 2016 voted for Trump. But at the debate, neither candidate sought to defend Trump when given the opportunity.

And neither aligned themselves with the president as they seek to secure their own electoral victory in November.

ICYMI: How social unrest turned South Carolina politics, including in the 1st District, into 2020 election fear. Read here.

Who is Joe Wilson’s challenger?

You might have seen her ads or heard about her fundraising for a Democrat running in a red district.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson is facing his toughest competitor in the last decade. But who is Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs?

And does she have a chance of winning in a “ruby red” district? Boroughs says grew up Republican. But after college, she identified more as a “blue dog” Democrat, still though carrying many conservative values which she touts in her campaign ads.

But is that enough to push her to victory?

*Here’s what you need to know before you vote*

In-person absentee voting started this week.

And state election officials said this week that any absentee ballots lacking a witness signature will not be counted if they are received by county voter offices after Oct. 7, regardless of when they were mailed. That means voters who may have been confused by the on-again, off-again court battle over whether the signatures were required and returned their ballots without a signature will have their votes rejected if their ballot did not arrive at county elections offices by Wednesday.

Have you faced any problems voting?

With voting underway, The State has partnered with ProPublica to get input from voters on any problems that arise when they cast their ballots by mail, in person or at the polls on Election Day. You can fill out our form by clicking here.

Campaign chatter

▪ The SC Chamber PAC endorsed 36 state lawmakers, including two Democratic senators running in competitive districts.

▪ Democrat Rhodes Bailey, a Columbia attorney challenging Republican state Rep. Kirkman Finlay, rased in a new ad his opponent’s business deal with NextEra, a company interested in buying Santee Cooper — South Carolina’s debt-ridden public utility.

In response, Finlay called Bailey’s logic “flawed,” saying it shows that his opponent is “desperate.”

▪ The U.S. Senate debate on Saturday was viewed more than 57,000 times on C-SPAN’s website, and WYFF in Spartanburg had a 5.43 rating on Saturday night during the debate as nearly 41,500 households watched it.

▪ Daily Kos, described as a center-left blog, shifted its rating for the state’s Second District race between incumbent Rep. Joe Wilson and Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs from “safe Republican to “likely Republican.” But Sabato’s Crystal Ball and Cook Political Report still put the race at “likely Republican” and “solid Republican,” respectively.

▪ Moveon.org released two television ads in South Carolina supporting Jaime Harrison’s campaign.

Buzz Bites

▪ The S.C. Supreme Court unanimously ruled against Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to designate $32 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to go to pay one-time tuition grants of up to $6,500 per student for about 5,000 private school K-12 students across the state. The governor said he intends to ask the court for a rehearing soon.

▪ The Charleston Aquarium is looking to raise $1.6 million by the end of next March to fund its education programming and its Sea Turtle Care Center, which has rehabilitated and released more than 300 turtles in the past 20 years.

▪ South Carolina’s Chamber chief Tedd Pitts is slated to leave his post with the pro-business lobby by the year’s end to lead a large commercial real estate firm, the chamber announced. The announcement also comes amid some friction between legislative leaders and the state chamber, who unsuccessfully tried this year to get legislation passed that sought to offer businesses legal protections.

▪ U.S. House Majority Leader Jim Clyburn and U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott sent a letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos this week, asking her to review a proposal from Gov. Henry McMaster to spend millions of CARES Act dollars on private tuition scholarships, The Associated Press reported.

▪ After more than 30 inmate deaths inside of South Carolina prisons, the Department of Corrections plans to spend nearly $1 million on air ionizers to slow the spread of COVID-19 within its facilities.

▪ The state’s public health agency updated it’s testing guidance, suggesting that anyone who frequently leaves their home get tested at least once a month for COVID-19.

▪ When LeRoy Bolton first moved to Columbia’s Arthurtown neighborhood in the 1970s, the area was falling apart. For years, the city and county had failed to provide basic necessities like sewer lines, paved streets, and in some cases, running water.

Last month, the man commonly referred to as “the Mayor of Arthurtown” died. He was 71. You can read about his life here.

Mark your calendar

Oct. 9

Second debate between U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison, airs at 7 p.m. on WSPA-TV 7

Oct. 12

Senate Judiciary Committee starts confirmation hearings for US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Oct. 12

College of Charleston virtual town hall with First District U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, 5 p.m.

Oct. 14

College of Charleston virtual town hall with First District Republican hopeful Nancy Mace, 4 p.m.

Oct. 20

First debate between Rep. Joe Wilson and Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs, 7 p.m. at River Bluff High School

Oct. 21

Scheduled third debate between Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison, 7 p.m. on S.C. ETV

Before we adjourn

Congratulations are in order for one of South Carolina’s former governors.

The United Nations’ World Food Program, headed by former Gov. David Beasley, is a newest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

The committee awarded the prize this morning to the WFP for fighting hunger in areas of conflict around the globe.







“We are deeply humbled to receive the #NobelPeacePrize . This is an incredible recognition of the dedication of the @WFP family, working to end hunger everyday in 80+ countries,” Beasley tweeted. “Thank you @NobelPrize for this incredible honor!”

David Beasley, UN World Food Program

