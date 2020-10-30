SC politics briefing

While many people are waiting in line on Oct. 13, 2020 to cast their absentee ballots, others are dropping off their completed mail-in ballots at the Lexington County Voter Registration and Elections Office instead of trusting them to be delivered by mail. tglantz@thestate.com

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

There’s exactly 4 days until Election Day, so let’s not waste your time. We have a lot of election news for you.

You can take a look at our comprehensive voter guide for help.

But let’s start where some of the state’s most high-stakes races stand:

Graham, Harrison get one more chance to battle it out in Senate race

Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison get one more opportunity tonight to show voters why they’d work better in Washington.

South Carolina ETV will at 7 p.m. air live a final debate, rescheduled after Graham’s initial conflicting schedule in DC.

But this week, the two candidates did what they could to shore up their bases.

On one side, Harrison joined rap and hip-hop artist Common in Columbia in a socially-distanced drive-in rally outside of Benedict College after visiting a Black-owned barbershop not far from the city and after speaking to students at Columbia Allen University.

Meanwhile, Graham worked to ensure the Republican base would be there for him on Tuesday.

The same day Common was in town, Vice President Mike Pence paid the Upstate and about 2,200 people a visit, in what many considered an unusual last-week trip to a state President Donald Trump won in 2016 and seems to have no chance of losing again.

Graham also got the support this week from conservative Tea Party members and other grassroots conservative leaders, who over the years have had disagreements with the three-term senator. But now they’re backing Graham, saying they don’t want conservatives to vote for Constitution Party nominee Bill Bledsoe, who dropped out and endorsed Graham but still remains on the ballot.

Harrison hopes Bledsoe peels off enough votes to give him the edge. Conservatives are trying to stop that from happening.

Campaigns — and the ads — are not over quite yet.

Graham plans to hold a three-day, 11-stop bus tour around the state, while Harrison has an Upstate bus tour scheduled on Saturday, ending with a drive-in rallies in Anderson and in Orangeburg.

Keep following Joseph Bustos for coverage

Who will take SC’s competitive Lowcountry district?

In the shadow of a high-stakes presidential election, Republicans and Democrats are also locked in a fierce fight over which party will control the U.S. House in 2020.

The answer may depend on the outcome of South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race as freshman Democrat Joe Cunningham, 38, seeks to defend his seat against Republican challenger Nancy Mace, 42.

The intensity of the race is even playing out in Cunningham’s own neighborhood, where the James Island subdivision has transformed into a visible political battleground.

Competing yard signs show neighbors are picking sides, and it begs the question as to whether Cunningham can convince voters in the historically conservative district to stick with him and look past his political label.

Read more from reporter and our SC-1 expert Caitlin Byrd about how the fight is unfolding house by house in this nationally watched Congressional race.

In the final week of the race, Cunningham and Mace have zeroed in on their final pitch to voters. Cunningham is seeking to highlight his bipartisan approach, while Mace is nationalizing the race and trying to tie Cunnigham to more liberal factions of his party.

Cunningham released two closing TV ads, both of which linger on Cunningham’s values. The first ad features Cunningham on a boat with his father. The second spot, called “The Right Way,” shows Cunningham passing down life lessons to his son, Boone.

Mace released her final TV ad of the general election. In the spot called “Better Choice,” Mace seeks to tie Democrat Joe Cunningham to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Vice President Joe Biden. The ad also reminds voters that Mace is aligned with Trump.

Will it work? The strategy of Mace highlighting her support of Trump is an interesting move, especially since recent polling (even an internal poll from Mace’s own campaign) shows the president is losing ground in a district where he previously won by 13 percentage points. At the same time, there are likely few undecided voters left. The challenge now for both candidates is mobilizing their respective bases.

But there’s still plenty of race left to run.

Check out this comprehensive voter guide to South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race for updates on what has happened on the campaign trail and read what both candidates told us when we asked about top 2020 issues.

And keep up with Byrd's reporting

A Midlands fight to watch

It hasn’t quite gotten the attention as other competitive races in South Carolina, but my colleague Emily Bohatch says don’t sleep on the state’s 2nd District race.

This week, ahead of his toughest election yet, we took a look at U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson’s record during his 19 years in Congress.

Since he was elected in 2001, Wilson has only managed to pass one bill where he was the primary sponsor. But well-known South Carolina Republican strategist Walt Whetsell said that may not be important to district voters.

“He’s kind of the House version of Strom Thurmond,” Whetsell said, referring to the late U.S. senator who served in Congress for nearly 50 years. “He’s written a letter to every child who’s graduated in this district. He takes constituent services extremely seriously. His staff is dedicated to that kind of constituent relations.”

In case you missed it: Read up on Wilson’s Democratic opponent, Adair Ford Boroughs.

Follow Emily Bohatch for continued coverage

South Carolina voices tell us who they’re voting for

Remember in May 2019 when thousands of teachers protested at the State House demanding better working conditions?

What has become of the so-called “sleeping giant” that awoke last year when teachers used their political muscle and marched at the Capitol to demand change?

In a survey produced by The State, a politically diverse group of nearly 200 South Carolina teachers — from every region of the state — told us who they are voting for and why, what issues are motivating them to vote and whether 2020 has left them more or less engaged in the electoral process.

Click here for a snapshot of what they told us.

And Black voters in South Carolina can play a critical role in November.

Their historic turnout in the 2008 presidential election helped boost then-candidate Barack Obama to his White House win, in South Carolina, high turnout among Black voters helped Obama hold Republican nominee John McCain to a single-digit margin of victory in 2008, something that Hillary Clinton in 2016 could not replicate.

Now, Democrats hope they’ll do the same for underdog Senate hopeful Harrison and other candidates.

Click here for why Black voters tell The State they “can’t afford to stay home” on Election Day.

For more election coverage, follow Christina Myers

SC chatter from the polls

▪ Charleston County party officials were granted access to a list of county voters whose absentee ballots “have an alleged deficiency or irregularity,” as they attempt to identify and contact the more than 1,300 voters who were mailed the wrong ballots. While absentee voter lists are not normally released until the day before an election, Democratic officials had sought early access to notify voters whose original ballots lacked races they were entitled to vote in.

▪ A federal judge denied a conservative law group’s request for an injunction preventing Charleston and Richland counties from accepting private election grants funded by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, which has filed legal challenges against local elections offices across the country over the election grants, claims the money was steered to progressive-leaning jurisdictions in an attempt to sway election outcomes.

▪ South Carolina counties have been ordered to stop rejecting absentee ballots on the basis of voter signatures appearing not to match signatures on file and must review any ballots thrown out so far for that reason.

▪ More than 1 million South Carolinians and counting have cast absentee ballots in the November general election, and election officials project a record 1.3 million or more could vote before Election Day.

▪ A Chester County elections worker cleared out a voting office Monday afternoon during a confrontation with a Republican candidate for the S.C. House of Representatives who repeatedly refused to wear a mask while casting her ballot.

▪ State Elections officials say they have not been notified of any targeted attack on the state’s election and voters.

▪ South Carolina Democrats have assembled a small army of some 1,400 poll watchers and lawyers who will be deployed across the state on Election Day to make sure, they say, that no one interferes with people’s rights to vote. Republicans are staying mum on plans.

Problems at the polls on Election Day? Check in with my colleague Zak Koeske

*Election + More* Buzz Bites

▪ York County Democrats say they see an opportunity this year to flip seats in their district.

▪ Here’s why evangelist Billy Graham’s granddaughter, who lives in Greenville, says she’s supporting Biden for president.

▪ As flooding increases in South Carolina, President Trump reduces wetlands protections, sparking concern in the state.

▪ Richland County’s popular Sheriff Leon Lott says he is staying neutral in a South Carolina House race despite what a recent mailer sent out by the Republican incumbent running to keep his seat might suggest.

▪ On a virtual hangout with Rep. Cunningham, Democratic strategist James Carville, said “I actually think Democrats pick up 10 to 15 seats, ... and it will come from districts like SC-1.” Carville said too much attention is paid to the liberal wing, or “the squad,” saying, “an amoeba could run as a Democrat in the Bronx and win.”

▪ A FBI search warrant showed that Gov. Henry McMaster was also the target of a group that sought to kidnap Michigan’s governor over COVID-19 restrictions.

Mark your calendars

Oct. 30

Final U.S. Senate debate between Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison, aired live by ETV at 7 p.m

Oct. 31

County election offices hold in-person absentee voting, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 2

Final day to vote absentee in person

Nov. 3

Election Day, polling stations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Absentee ballots must be returned before 7 p.m.)

Dec. 1

A new S.C. House returns at 11 a.m. for an organizational session to name leaders, committee members

House Legislative Ethics Committee to meet after the House adjourns

Before we adjourn

If you’re planning to vote in person on Tuesday, make sure to bring a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands after

The state’s COVID-19 outbreak is still very much real.

As of this morning, the state has logged more than 166,000 positive cases since March.

And 3,645 people have died as a result.

Take care of yourselves and your neighbors.

Who pulled together this week’s newsletter?

This week it was reporter Maayan Schechter (My-yahn Schek-ter), who leads The State's State House team and covers politics and state government.

Make sure to sign up for our weekly politics newsletter that will come straight to your inbox each week. Tell your friends to do the same. For even more South Carolina-focused political news, you can chat with us on Facebook at the Buzz on South Carolina Politics, email us tips at thebuzz [at] thestate [dot] com and follow our stories at scpolitics.com.