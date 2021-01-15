The Buzz on SC Politics

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster delivers the State of the State on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. tglantz@thestate.com

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

There is always a South Carolina connection.

The biggest national news this week was arguably President Donald Trump’s second impeachment and the 10 Republicans who crossed party line to vote in favor of the measure. To the surprise of South Carolina’s politicos, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice was one of them.

Just days before the vote, Rice told a local TV station that he opposed impeachment. But in the hours after his vote, Rice said, “any reasonable person could see the potential for violence” stemming from Trump’s words to rioters at the Capitol.

“I have backed this president through thick and thin for four years,” Rice said. “I campaigned for him and voted for him twice. But, this utter failure is inexcusable.”

Read more: Here’s how the rest of the South Carolina delegation voted and what they had to say on the House floor.

Coming this weekend: How South Carolina Republicans are responding to the Capitol riots and Trump’s response

Gov. McMaster calls for unity, Democratic response blasts him over COVID-19 approach

Gov. Henry McMaster called for unity Wednesday in his fourth State of the State address, a week after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and hours after the Columbia Republican’s ally, President Donald Trump, was impeached for his alleged role in the breach.

“We recently witnessed the shocking and sad desecration in our beloved Capitol in Washington,” he said. “The voices and volume have become so loud that many Americans are not listening to each other. But this too shall pass. It will.”

Out of more than 5,000 words, McMaster did not say President Donald Trump’s name once.

The governor also lauded his administration’s and the private sector’s role in dealing with COVID-19, saying South Carolina, unlike some states, had not shut down and or imposed draconian restrictions that crippled the economy.

But in her response for Democrats, state Sen. Mia McLeod ripped into McMaster’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and called the Republican’s handling of the pandemic a “colossal failure.”

“Democrats across South Carolina are grateful for our women and men who are on the front lines, working day and night to save lives and keep essential services going. And we mourn with and pray for those who have already lost loved ones to this deadly virus,” McLeod said. “It doesn’t have to be this way. With all due respect, governor, because you’ve failed to lead us, the current state of our state is bleak.”

DHEC ramps up COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control, under pressure from lawmakers and hospital executives to move more quickly on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, took additional steps this week to expedite vaccine administrations.

With hospitals struggling to find enough frontline employees who want to be vaccinated, DHEC bumped up the timeline for when the state’s 630,000 or so residents age 70 and older could schedule vaccination appointments.

Seniors began making vaccination appointments Wednesday, more than a month ahead of the initial schedule, but the state wasn’t prepared for the demand and reports of technical glitches and difficulty scheduling dogged the rollout.

DHEC is expected to assess Friday whether or not to move to the next phase of vaccinations, known as 1b, which includes teachers, firefighters and police officers, among others. In advance of potentially expanding the pool of eligible vaccine recipients, the agency Thursday issued a joint order authorizing medical students, retired or inactive nurses and unlicensed medical assistants to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jaime Harrison goes national

South Carolina’s Jaime Harrison, who set fundraising records in his unsuccessful Senate bid against Lindsey Graham, will be the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee, becoming the second South Carolinian to hold the title after the late Don Fowler.

Truthfully, it’s the least surprising South Carolina political news over the last week and even in the last 24 hours.

Since his November election loss, Harrison has been the rumored frontrunner for the gig after he raised more than $130 million for his unsuccessful Senate campaign against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Legislature returns

The South Carolina General Assembly came back to work this week for the start of the new two-year session under two threats.

One is COVID-19. The virus is continuing to surge throughout the state and the Legislature is nowhere near immune.

At least one House member tested positive for the virus, a source told The State, sending other members to quarantine.

The other threat was quite visible.

An extra layer of security protection was seen throughout and outside the State House complex after the FBI notified law enforcement officials that protests were planned at all 50 state capitals and Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Hoping to avoid that, both the House and the Senate — with the exception of Thursday — are taking next week off. Instead lawmakers will meet in committees doing their work virtually.

Here’s what else lawmakers did this week:

▪ SC House members filed a package of criminal justice and other reform bills that have a chance of passage this year, including a hate crime bill that has been supported by Republican and Democratic leadership. The S.C. Chamber also will advocate for the bill this year.

▪ The Senate tweaked a rule to ensure any request for budget earmarks are made public, undoing an old practice.

▪ Remember that eight-week-long filibuster in the Senate last year over the education bill? The Senate passed a new rule this week to all but ensure that never happens again.

▪ The House’s budget-writing committee gave its OK to a new Santee Cooper bill that opens back up the utility bidding process and makes reforms on the utility’s board.

▪ It appears likely the Legislature will unfreeze the yearly step pay bumps paid to South Carolina teachers that were paused last year due to COVID-19.

▪A so-called “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban, which would stop most abortions once a fetal heart beat can be detected by an ultrasound at around the six week mark, took its first steps to becoming South Carolina law Thursday.

Buzz bites

▪ Former Gov. Nikki Haley, who is rumored to run for president in 2024, unveiled her new spending apparatus — Stand for American Now PAC — to help boost 2022 Republican candidates and potentially her own campaign.

▪ S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered flags flown at half staff this week in honor of the Capitol Police who died following the riot.

▪ Dominion Energy agreed to delay its rate request hearing in front of the Public Service Commission for 6 months.

▪ A Columbia attorney from state Sen. Dick Harpootlian’s law firm has filed a complaint against S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson for promoting legal “falsehoods” that helped lead to last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mark your calendar

Jan. 18

SC NAACP’s King Day at the Dome

Jan. 20

Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Before we adjourn

It’s not often that you hear the words “I want to apologize for a bill I introduced,” on the House or the Senate floor at the State House.

But shortly before the Senate adjourned on the first day of session, Sen. Ronnie Cromer took the podium to say just that. Cromer was the sponsor of a bill that would standardize the South Carolina flag. He partnered with historians to come up with a proposed design, which was received with unanimous horror from all who saw it.

The South Carolina flag design proposed by the South Carolina State Flag Study Committee.







“I gotta admit, I wasn’t particularly enamored with the palmetto tree. When (the design) came out on Facebook, it was categorized as something that may have come out during Hurricane Hugo,” Cromer said.

Cromer joked that the flag design controversy extended outside of South Carolina’s borders, and was featured on Fox News. Cromer said he even got a call about it from a New York Times reporter.

“Sometimes the smallest bills that have no ill intent whatsoever are the ones that garner the most attention,” Cromer said.

Who pulled together this week’s newsletter?

This week it was reporter Zak Koeske, a member of The State’s government and politics team who currently focuses on South Carolina’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Keep up with him on Twitter @ZakKoeske or send him story tips at zkoeske@thestate.com.

Make sure to sign up for our weekly politics newsletter that will come straight to your inbox each week. Tell your friends to do the same. For even more South Carolina-focused political news, you can chat with us on Facebook at the Buzz on South Carolina Politics, email us tips at thebuzz [at] thestate [dot] com and follow our stories at scpolitics.com.