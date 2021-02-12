SC politics briefing

Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman speak to the press on Thursday, February 4, 2021. jboucher@thestate.com

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

The back-and-forth between Gov. Henry McMaster and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, a potential 2022 gubernatorial challenger, over COVID-19 vaccination order intensified this week.

On one side is McMaster, who successfully advocated for South Carolinians 65 and older to jump Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout and receive access to the vaccine starting this week. On the other is Massey, who as Senate Majority Leader has spearheaded a legislative effort to move teachers, school support staff and daycare workers from Phase 1b to Phase 1a.

Massey’s vaccine push for educators, which passed the Senate this week, is intended to get all schools offering five-day, in-person instruction by the Monday after spring break. The measure has been sent to the House, where it was referred to the Ways and Means Committee.

McMaster has not only opposed the move to prioritize teachers, he’s said it would be immoral and unethical to take vaccine doses away from seniors and give them to people less likely to die from the coronavirus.

Their dispute over the vaccination question escalated on Twitter earlier this week, with McMaster calling Massey’s plan a bad idea that would jeopardize seniors’ lives and the senator accusing the governor of fearmongering and sitting on his hands as the pandemic raged.

A separate measure that would provide $208 million to expand the state’s ability to give people the COVID-19 vaccine also was approved by the Senate, but was sent back to the House with some changes. One of those changes could derail the funding bill.

Senators stripped out a requirement that DHEC form regional panels to provide recommendations on how to distribute the vaccine. Instead it opted to have DHEC make those decisions while ensuring equitable access between rural and urban areas, and taking into account race, age, income, among other factors.

“There needs to be one decisive person to give guidance. There doesn’t need to be an unnumbered number of stakeholders impaneled by somebody at DHEC,” state Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley said last week.

But that change could be a poison pill in the House, said House budget chief Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, who added the committees are meant to help DHEC understand what’s happening in a particular region. He added he would continue discussions over the weekend with Senate leadership.

“The last thing I want is to have this in a conference committee and us debating something as mundane as regional committees,” Smith said.

New leader for DHEC

South Carolina’s new health department chief said the state may need to change its priorities on how much vaccine is distributed to small counties, saying more than county population should be considered in handing out COVID 19 shots.

In his first interview with the media, Edward Simmer said changes depend on whether state lawmakers pass legislation requiring other factors to be looked at in distributing the vaccine and who gets shots first. If not, he’ll discuss making changes to the vaccination distribution effort with the Department of Health and Environmental Control board, Simmer told The State.

At his first DHEC board meeting Thursday, Simmer highlighted disparities in vaccine distribution between urban and rural areas. The state health board, which had been expected to finalize a vaccine allocation plan this week, deferred making a final decision on distribution and instead asked that public health officials study the impact of regional vaccine distribution, as the recently introduced Senate bill would require.

Simmer also got a pay raise.

He will be paid nearly $54,000 more than department officials said he would receive when he was recommended for the post in late December. A legislative committee that reviews proposed salary increases signed off on a request to pay Simmer $249,000 as director.

Abortion moves to the House floor

The House Judiciary Committee voted down party lines Tuesday to advance the “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban bill, requiring doctors to perform an ultrasound before an abortion can be performed and preventing them from doing it if a heartbeat is detected.

That means the bill will head to the House floor, its final hurdle before being sent to the governor’s desk.

House Republicans are trying to pass the bill as it’s written so it doesn’t have to be sent back to the Senate, slowing it down. Playing defense, Democrats introduced several amendments Tuesday designed to appeal to Republicans, all of which were shot down.

House Republican leaders are gearing up for the first day of debate next week, with House Speaker Jay Lucas telling members to get ready for some late nights.

But don’t anticipate much to change.

Republicans have the votes to get the bill to the governor’s desk. Debate over the bill will give both Democrats and Republicans more to the right the opportunity to have their chance at the well.

Agency chief fired

You’ve probably never heard of the State Accident Fund.

But Monday night, Gov. McMaster ousted the agency’s director, Amy Cofield, after becoming aware of a lucrative $600,000 contract that was awarded to a company that employed her husband. The governor has sent the contract to the state’s Inspector General’s Office to investigate the contract and determine whether Cofield was at all involved in the contract.

There’s no timeline for how long that investigation will take, but Cofield herself has shed some light on what happened.

Meanwhile, we’re told Cofield is in the process of retaining a lawyer, so watch for updates.

At the heart of the disclosure, Cofield says, is Tommy Windsor, a former aide to the governor.

An employee with the State Accident Fund told The State employees for the most part have avoided speaking to Windsor, believing he is at the heart of the disclosure after Cofield would not give him another job.

SC lawmakers look at making election changes

After a year when a global pandemic drove record turnout among absentee voters and unfounded claims of voter fraud dominated headlines and airwaves, state lawmakers have introduced a flurry of bills aimed at changing the way South Carolinians vote.

While Democrats would like to make absentee voting without an excuse permanent law, Republicans, who control both legislative chambers and the governor’s office, instead are pushing bills they say would increase the integrity of the state’s elections.

On both sides of the political aisle, S.C. lawmakers have filed more than 30 proposals that would change voting in the state: from imposing term limits and eliminating straight-party voting — both unlikely to pass — to a bill filed by House Speaker Jay Lucas that would expand the State Election Commission board to give House and Senate leaders more say in who joins, not just the governor.

Latest on the Columbia mayoral race

The pieces on the chess board of the City of Columbia’s government have begun to shift.

Go back a few days. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced he will not seek reelection this year. Benjamin, an attorney, was first elected in 2010 and is the city’s first African American mayor. He has not announced future political plans, saying he is going to focus his attention on his family and practicing law, but he didn’t rule out seeking elected office again down the road.

Benjamin’s announcement that he would exit the city stage set off an almost immediate scramble from other top candidates to announce their own candidacies for the Capital City’s top political post.

Daniel Rickenmann, the conservative District 4 councilman who has served 12 years on the council across two separate stints, said he would not seek the District 4 seat this year, and would instead run for mayor.

Then, at-large Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine announced that she would run for mayor, as well. Devine has served in the citywide council seat for nearly 20 years, and was the first, and still only, Black woman elected to city council.

And this week, Sam Johnson, a former top aide to Benjamin, announced his intent to run for mayor. Johnson, a University of South Carolina School of Law graduate, is a project consultant with Columbia’s NP Strategy public relations firm.

Whew, you got that all?

More to come.

SC’s first Black mayors

Across South Carolina, African-American leaders are defining their moments in history. And what makes their stories unique is the distinction of being the first African-Americans to hold the position of mayor in their town.

For more than two dozen of the 70 Black mayors currently leading their communities, this is their living legacy.

Buzz Bites

▪ Outgoing POLITICO reporter Tim Alberta took a deep dive into Nikki Haley, a likely 2024 Republican presidential contender.

▪ Peter McCoy, the U.S. attorney for South Carolina, will be leaving office by the end of February, sources familiar with his plans said.

▪ A South Carolina proposal to require third-party candidates to pay a filing fee to get on the ballot cleared a House Judiciary Committee panel Thursday after bipartisan support from Democratic and Republican party leaders.

▪ South Carolina high school students could be required to take financial literacy courses in lieu of economics if a bill in the state Legislature becomes law.

▪ The South Carolina Supreme Court has delayed indefinitely the execution of a second death row inmate because of a lack of drugs used to put a condemned person to death.

▪ Speaking of executions, a House subcommittee advanced a bill that would make the electric chair the default method of execution Thursday.

▪ South Carolina House Republicans are this year gearing up to again adopt more expansive gun legislation, part of their priorities after flipping two seats in the chamber in the November elections, giving the majority party even more power. Wednesday, a House subcommittee advanced a bill that would allow trained gun owners to openly carry their weapons, despite opposition from law enforcement.

▪ A Lowcountry high school principal who took on a second job to help his students in need received South Carolina’s highest civilian honor Monday from Gov. McMaster. McMaster called North Charleston High School principal Henry Darby a “remarkable man,” detailing Darby’s attempt to keep secret his job stocking shelves at the area Walmart to help his students.

▪ FBI agents say a Columbia area man has been found with a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield and other evidence linking him to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s Capitol, according to federal court records.

▪ Rep. Tom Rice, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, spoke this week about why he voted to impeach, saying, “This was very, very clear to me that this was an attack on the legislative branch by the executive branch.”

▪ Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin was among a group of Black mayors from across the country who met virtually with Vice President Kamala Harris.

▪ Democratic state Sen. Dick Harpootlian is taking his bar battles to the South Carolina State House. Columbia’s Harpootlian filed legislation that would make plain the percentage of food and nonalcoholic beverages that an establishment would have to sell in order to maintain a liquor license.

▪ Though some states are allowing smokers to be included in list of people with pre-existing health conditions that will get the vaccine before the general public, South Carolina hasn’t made its mind up yet about whether they will get vaccine priority.

▪ A state Senate panel wants Florida utility giant NextEra Energy to provide documents about its lobbying efforts in its campaign to buy Santee Cooper.

Mark your calendar

Feb. 15

Presidents’ Day (state holiday)

Feb. 16-17

S.C. House debate over S. 1 “fetal heartbeat” bill expected to start

Feb. 24

Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh scheduled to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud at 10 a.m. in federal court

April 30

U.S. Census numbers expected to come out

Before we adjourn

S.C. Governor Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy McMaster donate blood plasma at The American Red Cross in Columbia. Convalescent blood plasma from people who have recovered from The Coronavirus is used in treating people with the illness. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster donated convalescent plasma. They both recovered from COVID-19 giving them antibodies against the disease.

“We were lucky, I had a light case. But we’ve learned, it’s been advertised and people have been requested to come and give blood, give plasma, because of the antibodies, so here we are,” McMaster said.

For about an hour, the McMasters each were hooked up to an apheresis machine, which takes the plasma from the blood, but returns the red blood cells and platelets back to a person’s body.

Each of their donations could help up to four patients, said Rod Tolbert, the CEO of the Red Cross in South Carolina.

“Providing convalescent plasma to coronavirus patients early on can help them with their care and their recovery,” Tolbert said.

Red Cross has collected almost 1,000 units of plasma in Columbia, 2,600 units in the state, and about 140,000 units across the country, Tolbert said.

“We’re thankful to the thousands of Americans, thousands of South Carolinians who have contributed and provided the plasma and have gotten it to the patients in need and hopefully helping us all get over this difficult time,” Tobert said.

If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, consider donating plasma. It may help someone fighting the disease.

Who pulled together this week’s newsletter?

This week it was reporter Zak Koeske, a member of The State’s government and politics team who currently focuses on South Carolina’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Keep up with him on Twitter @ZakKoeske or send him story tips at zkoeske@thestate.com.

Make sure to sign up for our weekly politics newsletter that will come straight to your inbox every Friday morning. Tell your friends to do the same.

For even more South Carolina-focused political news, you can chat with us on Facebook at the Buzz on South Carolina Politics, email us tips at thebuzz [at] thestate [dot] com and follow our stories at scpolitics.com.