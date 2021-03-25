SC Politics Briefing

South Carolina Rep.Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, right, reacts as House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, left, promises to give a raise or bonus to state employees once revenues are a little more clear during a debate on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The House was debating the state’s $9.8 billion budget for the next fiscal year. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) AP

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

First, the House is on furlough next week so they will not be in Columbia. The Senate will be off Thursday off.

OK, so the big news out of the South Carolina General Assembly this week: the House adopted its $9.8 billion spending plan.

A small snapshot of what this year’s budget includes:

▪ $318 million for LIFE, HOPE and Palmetto scholarships, $51 million for tuition assistance

▪ $90 million for the state’s prisons to make security upgrades

▪ $30 million for broadband expansion

▪ $500 million set aside in case revenues don’t come through

But of course the budget debate is never just simply about spending dollars. Lawmakers like to tack on amendments too.

Sometimes they make sense, oftentimes they don’t.

There was even a brief moment of levity when two House Republicans tried to play a prank on Speaker Jay Lucas and tack on a controversial amendment as a joke, an amendment that could have extended debate for hours.

“For my friends in the back left, I’ve been punked,” Lucas said.

Anyway, the the big(ish) news out of the budget came nearly at the end of the whole thing. House budget chief Murrell Smith appeared to promise that state employees would get some type of bump in their pay, whether be it a pay raise or a bonus, if the revenue is there. That promise was so promising to Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter that she was pictured by AP raising her fists into the air.

Now the Senate gets its chance at the budget, so expect some changes when it gets back to the House.

The latest on COVID-19

Some good news on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

People are getting it!

More than 27% of South Carolinians age 15 and older have gotten their first dose as of Thursday and 14.5% were fully vaccinated.

(But more of you need to, and if you hadn’t heard Krispy Kreme is giving out free donuts if you show up with your vaccine card, so take advantage of that.)

But in a brand new analysis, The State found that vaccination rates are varying widely by county.

That is partially due to the relative age of residents and other demographic factors, but it’s also because of the availability of doses seems to be the primary factor driving the disparities. Lawmakers have told the state health department to distribute doses based on regional population and several demographic and disease factors, but it remains to be seen whether the agency’s new model will erase the existing vaccination disparities.

To date, South Carolina has reported roughly 540,000 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 9,000 virus deaths.

Future of school choice in South Carolina

Every year, the Legislature pours more money into school choice and every year particularly Republican lawmakers try and push legislation to the forefront that would further expand school choice in South Carolina. COVID-19 exacerbated that issue this year, as public school districts mostly remained closed to students, sticking with virtual learning instead.

But the state’s private school choice program that has struggled to meet its target donation goals for private school scholarships for special needs students may be struggling again after ending the contract with its director, in place since 2017.

The move is an effort to cut expenses after the program exceeded its allowable administrative costs, program officials said, adding they have no plan or ability right now to hire a new director. The change comes as the organization was in the midst of bringing in only a little more than a third of the $12 million a year it is authorized to raise for the second year in a row.

Federal judge goes after politics in abortion decision

You might have missed it, but a federal judge ruled last Friday that South Carolina’s strict anti-abortion law passed last month cannot take effect for the foreseeable future.

U.S. District Judge Mary Lewis’ injunction effectively prohibits the new law from going into effect until all appeals in the case are played out, including any appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court — a process that could take months or years.

But it’s what the judge said in her ruling that gained some viral traction, after state attorneys argued the justices on the Supreme Court might change, and therefore past rulings on abortion would be overturned.

“Such a suggestion is misinformed at best, and highly offensive at worst,” Lewis wrote.

Buzz Bites

▪ With the backing of the governor, a South Carolina Senate panel voted to advance legislation that would help speed up construction of a massive bottling, canning and distribution facility in Chester County, promising to bring a $400 million investment to start. Senators agreed to forward the bill against the appeals of Gallo Winery’s competitors, who blasted the deal as unfair, arguing that existing wine, beer and liquor retailers in South Carolina would not see the same benefit as the California-based wine giant.

▪ Faculty at South Carolina State University, the state’s only public, four-year historically Black college, are clashing over whether to keep or oust President James Clark, a former vice president at AT&T, who was brought in in 2016 to restore the university after a major financial crisis.

▪ South Carolina’s Sen. Lindsey Graham is getting back into the immigration game. POLITICO reports Graham participated in a bipartisan Senate meeting on Capitol Hill to hammer out what Congress can do as far as immigration legislation.

▪ A South Carolina man with ties to the Proud Boys and who is alleged to have taken part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has agreed to plead guilty to threatening a former federal prosecutor.

▪ A Republican South Carolina senator worried about future federal “gun grabs” got backing from a Senate panel this week on his proposal that regulates what types of weapons members of the state’s “unorganized militia” can have and says that militia cannot be regulated by any entity or person outside of South Carolina.

▪ South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told Republican colleagues last week that former President Trump backed earmarks, the oftentimes hidden process by which lawmakers stuff district spending into the budget as a means to get legislation passed or the budget. (South Carolina lawmakers do it, for example.) Axios reported Graham told colleagues that “the top Republican in the country, meaning Trump, supports earmarks, and why shouldn’t we?”

▪ South Carolina ethics officials have formally accused Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner of state ethics violations stemming from his 2018 campaign for chairman, the Myrtle Beach Sun News reports.

▪ State Rep. Cezar McKnight spoke to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson this week to defend his bill that would block doctors from giving gender affirming medical treatment to transgender youth. McKnight’s legislation has put him on opposite sides with his own party. Instead, the bill has several Republican sponsors, rare for a Democratic-sponsored bill. “I like to say I’ve caused myself good trouble because all the opposition has done is help me win Republican parts of my district,” McKnight told Carlson.

▪ Nine U.S. House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump signed onto a letter to express “extreme dismay” as Democrats are attempting to challenge a House race in Iowa. South Carolina’s Tom Rice did not sign the letter, the Washington Post reported.

▪ A state Senate panel voted to advance legislation that would let college athletes get payed for ads or sponsorships, Live 5 News reports.

▪ South Carolina’s Sen. Tim Scott got President Trump to secure a pardon for his cousin, a lesser known connection that didn’t publicly surface until now, the Post and Courier reports.

▪ South Carolina lawmakers — with Gov. McMaster’s blessing — are hoping to fast-track legislation that would change the state’s alcohol laws after California-based wine giant Gallo Winery announced plans to invest $400 million in a new Upstate facility. But distilleries are still waiting for their own piece of alcohol-related legislation to pass.

▪ POLITICO reports that House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn is ticking off some White House aides as he has pushed the administration to add more Black officials. Clyburn told the outlet he has no issue with irking some, saying, “I don’t like people telling me how important I am. You gotta show me.”

▪ Santee Cooper’s board approved a settlement over a power plant project in the Pee Dee region — a power plant that never even started. Santee Cooper never started the planned $2.2 billion coal-fired power plant in Florence County in 2009 after energy demands did not come to fruition during the Great Recession.

▪ South Carolina legislators are trying to reduce environmental oversight of the plastics melting industry in an effort to recruit an emerging business that promises millions of dollars in investment, despite concerns about air and water pollution.

Mark your calendar

March 30-April 1

S.C. House furlough week

March 31

Senate Medical Affairs Committee, hearing starts at 9 a.m.

Senate Education Committee, hearing starts at 10 a.m. on intercollegiate athlete bill S. 685

April 1

Senate will be in perfunctory session, meaning they won’t be at the State House

April 29

Former Vice President Mike Pence will address South Carolina conservatives in Columbia

May 17

New deadline for individual state income tax returns for the 2020 year

Before we adjourn

We know so many of you have anxiously waited to see which design lawmakers ultimately will choose for the SC state flag.

This week, we got another step closer to seeing what could stick.

A South Carolina Senate panel finally settled on a possible standardized design for the state flag after past designs were widely ridiculed on social media. They chose flag design “A” — which, they said, relies on historical elements dating back to the state’s second flag — sending the design choice to the Senate floor for a final vote.

This doesn’t mean you’re about to see a new state flag around South Carolina.

It’s hardly clear whether every senator will agree on the design, and then you’ve got the House and each member.

Remember, there’s 124 of them.

Here’s the flag design “A” below. Let us know what you think.

The first of two flag designs pitched to lawmakers by the South Carolina Flag Study Committee.

Who pulled together this week’s newsletter?

This week it was reporter Maayan Schechter (My-yahn Schek-ter), who leads The State’s State House, covering top issues, the Republican majority, elections and more. Keep up with her on Twitter and send her tips at @MaayanSchechter or mschechter@thestate.com.

Make sure to sign up for our weekly politics newsletter that will come straight to your inbox each week. Tell your friends to do the same. For even more South Carolina-focused political news, you can chat with us on Facebook at the Buzz on South Carolina Politics, email us tips at thebuzz [at] thestate [dot] com and follow our stories at scpolitics.com.