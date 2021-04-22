South Carolina awarded $480K from feds to help replace old diesel school buses

The Environmental Protection Agency is sending $480,000 to South Carolina to help replace two dozen buses across a number of school districts, including some Midlands districts.

According to a release from the EPA, the agency is awarding nearly $10.5 million across the nation to replace a total of 473 diesel buses. The money is coming from rebates through the EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act.

South Carolina plans to replace 24 buses, which are 20 years old, including seven buses in Lexington 1.

“The South Carolina Department of Education is grateful to receive this funding which will continue the efforts of replacing our state’s aging fleet with cleaner and more efficient buses,” SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in the release.

The money covers about a third of the cost of each bus with the rest of coming from state coffers, said Department of Education Spokesman Ryan Brown.

After these 24 buses come on line, the state will still have 239 buses which are older than 15 years old or older, mostly used as spares and not for students’ daily routes. The state plans to replace about one-fifteenth of its school bus fleet each year.

South Carolina in recent years has worked to replace its aging fleet, including replacing more than 1,100 fire prone buses between 2016 and 2018.

Since 2015, the state has replaced more than 3,000 buses.

The Department of Education said the new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to asthma and lung damage.

“The diesel regulations are much more stringent than they were 20 years ago,” Brown said.

School Districts receiving new buses

▪ Clarendon 3 - 1 bus

▪ Florence 1 - 3 buses

▪ Florence 2 - 1 bus

▪ Kershaw - 3 buses

▪ Lexington 1 - 7 buses

▪ Marion -2 buses

▪ Newberry - 2 buses

▪ Pickens - 3 buses

▪ Spartanburg 2 - 1 bus

▪ Union - 1 bus