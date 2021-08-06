Your SC politics briefing

Students wearing masks walk on campus at the University of South Carolina. 8/26/20 tglantz@thestate.com

By now, you’ve probably been saying the word “proviso” so often it’s become part of your vocabulary and now scaring your friends.

So let us help catch you up on why we’re here:

State lawmakers included measures in the state budget (look out for a story this Sunday) to ban mask mandates in schools and on college campuses. Those inserts are called provisos, one-year laws that take effect when the state budget starts (in this case July 1), and end when the state budget ends. Lawmakers can always reinsert it in the next year if they want, but we’ll cross that bridge when we have to.

Gov. Henry McMaster and many Republican leaders are opposed to the mandate, saying it should be left up to the parents.

But schools are arguing that growing COVID-19 cases are a concern and many school children are still unvaccinated.

In one case, the University of South Carolina issued an indoor mask requirement on campus. But a letter, not an official opinion, from SC Attorney General Alan Wilson caused the university to walk back the action and pull the requirement.

Now, a professor and Sen. Dick Harpootlian are asking the SC Supreme Court to weigh in on the state law.

Then you’ve got Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, who set off alarm bells when he declared the city under a state of emergency and City Council passed a mask mandate for schools in the city limits. Benjamin said it’s likely the city gets sued, and Wilson’s office said this week they’ll make a decision whether to take action sometime next week.

Catch up with us next week, because we’re sure they’ll be some kind of movement.

Lindsey Graham, Ralph Norman test positive

South Carolina was twice in the DC news this week, when Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Ralph Norman said they’d been diagnosed with COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated for months.

The two will quarantine for 10 days recommended by the CDC.

We wish them both well.

Tom Rice has yet another challenger, this time a SC lawmaker

There will be a handful of potentially interesting races — from local all the way up to the state — to watch in 2022.

But the one to keep an eye on will be South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District race.

US Rep. Tom Rice now has a handful of challengers after he voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot and, later, he voted to create a special bipartisan House committee to look into the Capitol breach that day.

While the names have been stacking up for months to challenge Rice, the latest deserves some eyeballs.

State Rep. Russell Fry, the House’s chief majority whip, officially launched his bid Thursday night.

And, earlier this week, we and The Sun News’ Dale Shoemaker spoke to Fry via phone about why he’s running in the first place.

“Tom Rice broke the trust of the people in the Pee Dee, in the Grand Strand, and they deserve a congressman that they can trust — one who is basically supports Donald Trump’s America first agenda,” Fry said. “My record in Columbia shows that I’m a consistent, proven conservative.”

Last but not least

*As an unrelated NEW reminder, the US Census Bureau will release population data Aug. 12, four days earlier than initially reported.*

Buzz Bites

▪ Jim Harrison, a once-influential lawmaker who over his years in office accepted nearly $900,000 in secret payments from an influential consulting firm, will never practice law again, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled.

▪ SC House held its first organizational session to map out public listening sessions for redistricting. They’ll start Sept. 8 in Myrtle Beach.

▪ Know the name Jim May? If not, you’ll learn something in this in-depth profile about the prosecutor who dealt with the Hells Angels to former SCANA, but is now starting a new chapter after long legal career.

▪ A South Carolina man who admitted he participated in the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot is set to plead guilty, according to court documents filed this week.

▪ Christina Melton, the former Midlands school superintendent who resigned after controversy with the district board, has been hired by the state Department of Education.

▪ The Biden administration, via the CDC, has extended the eviction moratorium. Here’s what it means for South Carolina. This came after US House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and other Democrats put pressure on the administration to extend it.

▪ President Joe Biden has sent the nomination of Jennifer Clyburn Reed for the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission to the Senate for final confirmation.

▪ South Carolina could receive billions of dollars to make critical road and bridge repairs as well as expand services, such as public transportation and broadband in the US Senate’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

▪ National Park Association will be awarding nearly $3 million in African American Civil Rights Grants to seven projects across South Carolina — including two historic, formerly segregated all-Black schools in the Midlands.

▪ State Rep and Senate candidate Krystle Matthews joined other lawmakers in DC this week, including Rep. Jermaine Johnson, on Capitol Hill to push the Senate to pass the For the People Act legislation before the August recess.

▪ Reversing course, additional food assistance through the federal government that was set to expire Aug. 1 for South Carolinians who get SNAP benefits will be extended, the governor announced.

▪ A vast majority of South Carolinians ages 50 and older support Medicaid expansion, says a new AARP poll.

▪ Likely 2024 hopeful Mike Pompeo stumped in South Carolina, promising to campaign and fundraise for Gov. McMaster.

▪ There’s a fear in talking about this chapter in their lives post prison. Others are more open, not wanting their past to impede their progress. Read our latest about those who served their time in prisons and trying to find a purpose in life.

▪ The latest on US Sen. Tim Scott’s police reform bill is unclear. A reporter with NBC News tweeted this week she asked Scott whether they planned to continue to negotiate police reform if there’s no deal before August recess. “It depends on where we are. I can’t answer that question yet,” he said.

▪ US House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn’s influence appears to have paid off in Ohio, after Shontel Brown won the primary.

▪ Interesting tidbit from our coastal colleague, Dale Shoemaker. This week, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is visiting the Coastline Women’s Center in Myrtle Beach, a Christian health clinic that advises women against seeking abortions. Evette’s visit is notable because the clinic is run by Carter Smith, a budding political figure in Grand Strand politics. Smith was one of the candidates who challenged Sen. Luke Rankin last year, and Smith said earlier this year he considered running for chairman of the Horry County Republican Party.

Mark your calendar

Aug. 9-11

SC Senate redistricting meeting at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in Orangeburg on Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m.

SC Senate redistricting meeting at Trident Technical College in North Charleston on Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m.

SC Senate redistricting meeting at Horry-Georgetown Technical College in Conway on Aug. 11, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 12

US Census scheduled to release data used for redistricting

SC Senate redistricting meeting at Aiken Technical College in Graniteville on Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 15

South Carolina’s open carry with permit gun law takes effect

South Carolina’s slow driver, move over law takes effect

Aug. 17

House Ways and Means meets at 10:30 a.m. on Savannah River Site settlement, federal relief money

Aug. 23

US Rep. Jeff Duncan’s annual Faith & Freedom BBQ, featuring Gov. Kristi Noem

Before we adjourn

We’re giving a shout out to the folks over at South Carolina ETV and their new, two-part docuseries, “Downing of the Flag.”

If you’re interested in history and South Carolina politics (we’d like to think you are if you’re getting this newsletter), it’s an absolute must-watch to understand the context around the Confederate flag and how it came down from atop the State House to the grounds and removed from the grounds after the murders of nine Black churchgoers, including a state senator.

You can watch it here.

