Your SC politics briefing

Pre-K students Kahli Pinckney and Madison Smith eat lunch on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, the first day of school at A.C. Moore Elementary School. tglantz@thestate.com

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

We’re starting to get some idea of how billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money could be distributed.

Well, at least some early suggestions.

AccelerateSC, Gov. Henry McMaster’s committee tasked with recommending how to spend those dollars, made $2.1 billion worth of recommendations. They include:

▪ $490 million for broadband internet expansion

The Buzz on SC Politics Go beyond the headlines and get insights from The State’s politics team in this weekly newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ $350 million for the Port of Charleston

▪ $400 million for rural water and sewer infrastructure

▪ $250 million for a small business grant program

▪ $50 million for a nonprofit relief program

▪ $47.5 million for tourism recovery and beach nourishment programs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ $36 million for workforce training programs.

▪ $50 million for K-12 tutoring services for struggling students.

Again, these are just recommendations and the Legislature will be tasked with actually spending its $2.5 billion share from the American Rescue Plan Act.

That’s expected to take place in the fall.

Another reminder. Lawmakers also have to figure out what to do with $525 million from the Savannah River Site settlement. McMaster said last week a majority of that money should go to Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

AccelerateSC, a committee formed to give recommendations to Gov. Henry McMaster on how to spend COVID-19 relief money, meets on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Joseph Bustos jbustos@thestate.com

COVID rundown

It was another busy week on the COVID front, as the surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths continued unabated.

Hundreds of South Carolina students have tested positive for the virus since the start of the school year and thousands more are quarantining after being identified as close contacts.

Vaccinations, meanwhile, have trended down over the last week, but may soon get a boost from this week’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The FDA approved the Pfizer jab Monday for people 16 and older, making it the first of three COVID-19 shots available in the U.S. to receive full approval. The move is expected to assuage the concerns of some vaccine holdouts and could boost uptake.

South Carolina ranks well below most states with a 47% full vaccination rate among eligible residents and the fumbled rollout of a service for home-based vaccinations that has left hundreds of the the state’s most medically vulnerable residents without vaccinations isn’t helping.

The surge in cases has led to some policy changes by state agencies intended to reduce the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

▪ The DMV is now requiring anyone taking a driver’s license road test and any official evaluating the exam to wear masks, if they’re in a vehicle together.

▪ SC Department of Education will once again require masks to be worn on school buses.

The battle over masking in schools is going to the South Carolina Supreme Court. The state’s highest court said this week it would take up Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson’s lawsuit against the city of Columbia’s mask mandate for elementary and middle schools. The court will hear oral arguments on the matter Tuesday, and Sen. Dick Harpootlian’s law firm will help argue the case on the city’s behalf.

In other school mask-related news

▪ Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas contend in a legal action that the General Assembly, which in June attached a provision to the state budget outlawing school mask mandates, has the authority to stop local public school boards from requiring all their students to wear masks.

▪ The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against Gov. McMaster and other elected officials over the state’s ban on school mask requirements arguing that by barring mask requirements the law excludes children who are particularly susceptible to severe COVID-19 complications from public schools.

Students arrive at Homewood Elementary via bus on Tuesday. In-person classes resumed today in Horry County Schools. While many teachers, parents and students expressed excitement at being back, some are concerned the the latest spike of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and what that might mean for the 2021-2022 school year. Aug. 11, 2021. JASON LEE

More on Santee Cooper

Last week, we told you about the Santee Cooper’s plan for a bond sale.

The state-owned electric utility ultimately went with a $430 million bond sale, which included refinancing $364 million in existing debt. The issue means about $50 million in savings for the utility.

But it doesn’t mean a rate drop. Santee Cooper is in the midst of a four-year rate freeze.

“These refinancings will help us achieve a decade or more of stable pricing,” said Mollie Gore, Santee Cooper spokeswoman.

The utility also hired additional counsel, based in South Carolina, to help with bond issue at the request of lawmakers. Santee Cooper went with Columbia-based Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd.

Buzz Bites

▪ Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham released his first ad of the 2022 cycle.

▪ South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a potential 2024 presidential hopeful, was the keynote speaker at Congressman Jeff Duncan’s 10th annual Faith and Freedom BBQ in Anderson.

▪ Rep. Nancy Mace announced on Twitter that one of her children was in COVID quarantine just six days into the school year.

▪ 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, whose office’s connections to the storied Murdaugh family run deep, has recused himself from the high-profile double homicide investigation of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, who were found shot to death at their Colleton County home in June. Until 2006, when Stone took over the office, three generations of Murdaughs had served in that role.

▪ The Department of Administration also has been directed to request federal COVID-19 relief dollars set aside for small municipalities.

▪ Rep. Ralph Norman, who was sued by a Rock Hill man in July over Facebook comments related to a controversial arrest, is seeking to have the defamation lawsuit against him dismissed. Meanwhile, Norman, who represents South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District, will kick off his 2022 reelection campaign with a fundraiser at Winthrop University. Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, a well-known ally of former President Donald Trump, will join Norman at the event.

▪ A three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals this week upheld white supremacist Dylann Roof’s death sentence in the 2015 killings of nine African-Americans at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. The Columbia man was the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

Mark your calendar

Monday, Aug. 30

Healthcare and Regulatory Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Committee to Study Services, Programs and Facilities for Aging, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2

House SRS and ARPA Appropriations Ad Hoc Committee, 1 p.m.

Sept. 8

House Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee in Myrtle Beach 6 p.m.

Sept. 9

House Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee in Florence, 6 p.m.

Before We Adjourn

For a second straight week, the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan has captured headlines after a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed at least 13 American service members and dozens of Afghan civilians.

South Carolina politicians are again weighing in on the chaotic troop drawdown, with U.S. Rep. Tom Rice calling on President Joe Biden to “do the American people a favor” and resign, and Sen. Lindsey Graham saying Biden should be impeached.

“Well Joe, you’ve proven yourself incapable of handling your job as Commander in Chief,” Rice said in a statement. “You ignored your advisors, rushed this haphazard withdrawal without appropriate conditions and before evacuating our citizens and friends. Your ineptitude has now cost at least 12 American lives.”

Biden isn’t going to resign and impeachment is a nonstarter since Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress, but we should expect the vitriol to persist in the coming days, especially given that Democrats and Republicans alike have been critical of the withdrawal.

McMaster has directed that the flags atop the state Capitol and state buildings be flown at half-staff to honor of the victims killed in the Kabul attack.

Who pulled together this week’s newsletter?

This week it was reporter Zak Koeske, a member of The State’s government and politics team who currently focuses on South Carolina’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Keep up with him on Twitter @ZakKoeske or send him story tips at zkoeske@thestate.com.

Make sure to sign up for our weekly politics newsletter that will come straight to your inbox every Friday morning. Tell your friends to do the same. For even more South Carolina-focused political news, you can chat with us on Facebook at the Buzz on South Carolina Politics, email us tips at thebuzz [at] thestate [dot] com and follow our stories at scpolitics.com.