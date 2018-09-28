Pilot was flying ‘experimental, amateur-built’ plane in crash that killed 1, NTSB reports

An experienced pilot was flying what the National Transportation Safety Board called “an experimental, amateur-built” plane when he crashed in Marion County, South Carolina, on Sept. 12, according to the preliminary accident report.
The pilot died in the accident near Laughlin Road in Marion County, according to TV station WPDE.
Only the pilot was on the plane when it crashed in a rural area outside of Florence, South Carolina, WBTW reports.
The preliminary NTSB report released this week noted the pilot was experienced. He held a commercial pilot license and was a certified flight instructor, the report said. He had spent more than 8,600 hours flying, according to the NTSB.
The report also notes the area had good weather when the plane went down a little after 1 p.m. Sept. 12.
