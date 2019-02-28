One group called it police brutality, but SC sheriff says ‘officers did nothing wrong’

Video and photos of sheriff’s deputies in Florence, South Carolina putting a handcuffed man in what some called a chokehold on the ground have prompted calls of excessive force and police brutality, WPDE reports.

The Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone Thursday said, “Our officers did nothing wrong,” according to audio of a press conference shared on SCNow.com. “There was no chokehold,” Boone said in the recording.

“Our investigation reveals the suspect in this case physically resisted the officers’ attempts to arrest, and for the safety of the officers, was taken to the ground until further backup had arrived,” Boone said in the press conference.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The State

Rachel Buie, who took the widely shared photos and video of the incident, spoke with reporters at a separate press conference the day before, according to WPDE.

“It looked so terrible to just stand there and do that. I could not believe the people that we are supposed to trust is about to kill this guy in front of us,” she said, WPDE reports.

“I know pictures say a lot of words, but videos don’t lie. He began to choke this man. I saw when he even took this man, his face and try to put it in the cement . He choked that guy so long for a few minutes until he started kicking because he couldn’t breathe. His shoe came off,” Buie, according to the station.

Tyler Fleming, the man being arrested in the video, told WMBF that he had just gotten off a Greyhound bus and asked a deputy for directions.

“He decided to choke me from behind while I was in handcuffs. He slams me to the ground. He proceeds to still choke me,” Fleming told WMBF.

“I said, ‘Why are you choking me?’ He said to me, ‘I’m not choking you.’ He whispered things in my ear, he threatened me. He threatened me, my life,” Fleming said, WMBF reports.

In a press release earlier this week, the sheriff’s office gave a different accounting of what happened, WBTW reports. The sheriff said Fleming “resisted officer’s attempts to properly detain him, forcing the officer to take the subject to the ground.”

“The subject continued to resist and threatened to kill the officers involved in the incident,” the release said, according to WBTW. “The subject was not injured but was taken into custody.”

SHARE COPY LINK A federal judge released the police dash cam video of the Sept.14, 2014, arrest of 17-year-old Bryce Masters. This is an excerpt of that video that shows Independence police officer Timothy Runnels using a stun gun on Masters, handcuffin

SHARE COPY LINK Officer Johnathon Bates resigned from Bluffton Police Department during an investigation for excessive force. He'd previously been put on probation by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. Body cam and surveillance video captured both instances.