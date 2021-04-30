The State, This Week: Losing your license after a traffic ticket + Rapid development in the Upstate

Happy Friday, everybody. It’s Chase Karacostas.

Trevor Heyward holds two puppies from a recent litter for a photo on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Beaufort County Animal Services in Okatie. A sign on the kennel door informs others that only Heyward is allowed to enter, reducing the stress on the mothers who can be protective of their young. Even though these puppies are not yet named, employees do provide names for those born or brought to the shelter. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com





Twenty-one years ago, Lowcountry resident Trevor Heyward was pulled over for not having insurance on the car he was driving, not having his license on him and not wearing a seat belt. Those three mistakes would haunt him for decades.

Hayward lost his license.

He needed to work to pay off the tickets, so he kept driving, even without a license.





He kept getting pulled over, resulting in more tickets and more jail time.





Over time, he ended up with thousands of dollars in fines and months of jail time.

“I feel trapped,” Heyward said told us his life story.

The investigation found Black drivers are also disproportionately represented in DUS arrests even though Black residents only make up 17% of Beaufort County’s population. For Heyward, the result would be 17 traffic stops since 1999.

And he’s not alone. In a three part series, the Island Packet’s Katherine Kokal and Jake Shore explore how hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians have lost their licenses every year for decades over failing, or being unable, to pay traffic tickets.

Read parts one, two and three of Fined Out here. You can also read parts one, two and three in Spanish.

After Joe Cunningham lost his congressional race to Republican Nancy Mace last November, the looming question was what will be next for the political firebrand.

Now we know. He’s set his eyes on the 2022 governor’s race in South Carolina.

The Medical University of South Carolina wants to be known as the place to go for LGBTQ+ health care in South Carolina. It wants to be a place where queer people feel safe to get help in an era where LGBTQ+ people have been under attack, from hate crimes to anti-transgender legislation.

To do that, MUSC has embarked on a years long plan to make its hospitals and clinics more welcoming to queer people and improve the ways it serves them.

In March, MUSC hired Chase Glenn , its first-ever director of LGBTQ+ Health Services and Enterprise Resources.

, its first-ever director of LGBTQ+ Health Services and Enterprise Resources. Now, MUSC is training front-line employees on best practices for LGBTQ+ people, like asking their preferred name and pronouns.

All of this comes as some South Carolina lawmakers have spent this year’s legislative session trying — and temporarily failing — to pass laws curtailing LGBTQ+ rights, from banning trans girls from competing in K-12 sports to criminalizing transgender health care for minors.

Catawba Indian Nation Chief Bill Harris talks about his tribe’s role in the tribe’s future casino in King’s Mountain, N.C. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

The Catawba Nation in South Carolina has a decade of hardship, from fighting to get its children into public schools and coping with devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, there have been bright spots as well. After nearly a decade of work, the nation’s casino is almost ready to open. It could be a game-changer for the nation’s income levels, unemployment and financial independence.





The Herald’s Tobie Nell Perkins spoke with Catawba chief William “Bill” Harris about the past, 2020 and the future.

“What everybody has said about indigenous people, is that they don’t know how to handle their affairs,” Harris said. “But when you look at indigenous communities who have this kind of opportunity, they excel in this.”

Read the rest of Perkins’ interview with Harris here.

Many parts of South Carolina have struggled with the state’s rapid growth. Some Myrtle Beach residents have fought against new neighborhoods, saying that they would clog already high-traffic streets. The Isle of Palms has tried to restrict parking on its roadways to stem the growing tsunami of visitors.

Greenville is no stranger to these problems as well, and this week, it considered a stark approach to development: halting it altogether for six months.

The city feared long-established neighborhoods on main thoroughfares were getting overrun by new development.

Part of the City Council also worried about multifamily housing affecting single-family neighborhoods.

So far, the city has chosen to avoid a full stop. The State’s Upstate reporter Lyn Riddle has all the information on what happened.

One more thing

If you plan to be in Myrtle Beach this weekend, watch out for high water and bad traffic. The Myrtle Beach marathon returns this weekend and coastal areas could see flooding as the King tides return to the Grand Strand.

