Traffic diverted after gas leak reported in Harbison near mall

Traffic in the Harbison area is being redirected after a gas leak was reported, according to a Columbia Police Department tweet.
Columbia Fire is responding to the gas leak on Columbiana Drive near the Toys R Us store, according to the tweet.
The fire department has closed roads in the area, but believes they will reopen them soon, according to a 3:40 p.m. tweet.
Officers ask that if drivers have to pass through the area, they use caution.
It's unclear whether or not traffic will be seriously affected.
