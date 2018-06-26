Columbiana Centre mall
Traffic diverted after gas leak reported in Harbison near mall

By Emily Bohatch

June 26, 2018 03:38 PM

Traffic in the Harbison area is being redirected after a gas leak was reported, according to a Columbia Police Department tweet.

Columbia Fire is responding to the gas leak on Columbiana Drive near the Toys R Us store, according to the tweet.

The fire department has closed roads in the area, but believes they will reopen them soon, according to a 3:40 p.m. tweet.

Officers ask that if drivers have to pass through the area, they use caution.

It's unclear whether or not traffic will be seriously affected.

