Major Midlands highway closed after tractor trailers are involved in crash, officials say

Two tractor trailers were part of a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night that injured several people and caused a major traffic jam on one of the busiest highways in the Midlands.
The collision on I-26 occurred around 5:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
As of 9:45 p.m., all eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed near the St. Andrews Road exit because of the crash, SCDOT reported. There is no traffic on those lanes from Exit 106 to Exit 104 (Piney Grove Road), according to the Columbia Fire Department.
One person had to be extricated from the wreck, according to the Irmo Fire District, which reported six people were taken to an area hospital with injuries sustained in the crash.
None of injuries are considered to be life threatening, per the Irmo Fire District.
Because of the wreck, drivers are being asked to use alternate routes, instead of I-26, which connects downtown Columbia to the rest of the Midlands.
In addition to the two area fire departments, the HAZMAT team also responded to the scene of the collision, Columbia Fire Department tweeted.
One of the trucks was carrying “industrial solid waste,” which leaked on the highway, according to abccolumbia.com. The waste does not pose a threat to the public, but will take hours to clean.
While several hours have already passed since the crash occurred, there is no word on when the road will be reopened. It could affect drivers who are making their morning commute on Friday.
Irmo Fire Chief Michael Sonefeld said the hope is “to have traffic moving in time for Friday morning rush hour,” according to WLTX.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
