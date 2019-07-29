Traffic
Driver dies after vehicle strikes a house in Lexington
A driver was killed after wrecking and being ejected from his vehicle Sunday evening in Lexington.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2003 Mercury was traveling west on Highway 6 in Lexington around 6:35 p.m. when the driver lost control. The vehicle drove over a ditch, flipped and struck a house. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
Troopers and Lexington County Coroner’s Office are still investigating. The driver’s identity has not been released.
