Traffic on major Midlands highway blocked by burning vehicle during morning commute

A vehicle fire is blocking several lanes on a major highway running through the Midalnds.

A burning vehicle has blocked traffic on a major Midlands highway during the Monday morning commute.

Drivers on Interstate 26 are stuck in a traffic snarl because of the vehicle on fire, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, or SCDOT.

It was a commercial vehicle that is on fire, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Sonny Collins.

All southbound lanes of I-26 at Exit 169 are blocked by the burning vehicle. That is the junction with I-95 in Orangeburg County.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Additionally, only one northbound lane on I-26 is open to traffic because of the incident, per SCDOT.

This is causing a backup for drivers heading toward Columbia from the Lowcountry, as well as delays for motorists going toward Savannah.

Information on any injuries was not available.

There was no word on how long it will take to clear the road and reopen all lanes of traffic.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.