15-year-old killed in crash identified by Lexington County coroner

The teenager who was killed in a car crash was publicly identified Thursday by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Dillan Alexander Roldan died in an area hospital days after the three-vehicle collision, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

The 15-year-old Pelion resident was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in last Friday’s wreck, according to the release.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of S.C. 6, near the intersection of Edmund Highway, Fisher said. That’s less than 3 miles from the intersection with Fish Hatchery Road.

Roldan died Wednesday, according to the release.

There was no word if Roldan was wearing a seat belt.

Information on other injuries was not available.

The collision is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Roldan,” the coroner’s office said.

Through Wednesday afternoon, 94 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least seven people killed in Lexington County crashes this year, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,025 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

