Oil spill blocks part of busy street near SC State House in downtown Columbia

This file photo shows a stretch of Gervais Street, near the South Carolina State House, which is closed. online@thestate.com

A section of a busy road near the South Carolina State House in downtown Columbia was closed Wednesday morning.

An overnight oil spill has caused the westbound lanes of Gervais Street to be blocked during the morning commute hours, the Columbia Police Department said.

At about 9:45 a.m., police said the stretch of Gervais Street, from Marion to Main streets, was temporarily blocked.

Information on what caused the oil spill was not made available. No injuries were reported by police.

Crews were on the scene to clean the spill, according to police.

There was no word how long it would take to reopen one of the busiest roads in Columbia.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, and expect some delays.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

