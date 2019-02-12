Weather

Columbia area could be hit by severe thunderstorms Tuesday night, forecasters say

By Emily Bohatch

February 12, 2019 10:58 AM

National Weather Service officials are warning that severe thunderstorms may roll across the Columbia-area late Tuesday night.

As a cold front makes its way towards the Midlands, residents may see showers and severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.

Those storms could cause “isolated damaging wind gusts,” according to the statement.

Gusts may reach above 30 miles-per-hour Tuesday afternoon between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to the statement. Forecasters also issued a lake wind advisory from noon to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Emily Bohatch

Emily Bohatch is a breaking news reporter and data keeper for The State. Her accomplishments include winning a Green Eyeshade award in Disaster Reporting in 2018 for her teamwork reporting on Hurricane Irma. She has a degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism.

  Comments  