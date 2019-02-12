Columbia area could be hit by severe thunderstorms Tuesday night, forecasters say

National Weather Service officials are warning that severe thunderstorms may roll across the Columbia-area late Tuesday night.
As a cold front makes its way towards the Midlands, residents may see showers and severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.
Those storms could cause “isolated damaging wind gusts,” according to the statement.
Gusts may reach above 30 miles-per-hour Tuesday afternoon between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to the statement. Forecasters also issued a lake wind advisory from noon to 4 a.m. Wednesday.
