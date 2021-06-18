Potential tropical cyclone could bring heavy rainfall to Midlands this Father’s Day

Thunderstorms could deliver damaging winds and “torrential rainfall” to large swaths of the Charlotte region on Thursday, June 3, 2021, according to a National Weather Service alert on Wednesday morning. STOCK THUNDERSTORM IMAGE

A storm system developing in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to become a tropical storm on Friday.

The system could move through Columbia, bringing significant rainfall with it, according to a news release issued by the National Weather Service early Friday morning.

The biggest threat for the Midlands is heavy rainfall Saturday night through Sunday night, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms, according to the weather service release. Localized flash flooding and a brief tornado are also possible.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is expected to make landfall in Louisiana early Saturday before moving inland. The cyclone will be named Claudette if it forms.