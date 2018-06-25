Are you sick of all the litter? Why do we let politicians trash our streets?

Our streets and highways are littered with tons of posters encouraging us to vote for someone. That is all well and good, but when do those signs come down?
They come in all sizes and shapes, and eventually they become nothing more than an eyesore. At some point they become the very definition litter.
I have lived in some places where a bounty of a few cents per poster is offered by either the local government or the state. Soccer teams, Boys Scout troops and other groups would jump at the chance to add to their coffers while doing a public service.
And the cost? A mere pittance compared to the bloated budgets of government that encourage waste and useless projects spawned by political favoritism.
Alternatively, the candidates whose posters are all over the roadways could be fined if the posters are still up a week after the election. They are the ones who authorized the posters. Let them take the responsibility of removing them.
The signs could be rounded up police and parks officials. And the money collected statewide could be a tidy sum. Since the money would be collected from people who are littering, it would make sense to use it to beautify the interstates, where there is usually only grass growing in the medians.
How about planting butterfly bushes or creeping roses or anything that blooms with colorful petals. Imagine blankets of color adorning the middle of the interstates. It could be gorgeous.
But while it would be nice to see colorful highways, that’s not the main point. The main point is that politicians who authorize the biennial blitz of posters should be responsible to clean up their litter once the election is over.
Vince Scotti
Columbia
