There’s no need for high-speed chases

There was a time when high-speed police chases were proper and maybe necessary. Not in today’s world, with practically instant communication apparatus. Many other ways exist to capture criminals without putting law enforcement and taxpaying highway users in danger (“He was killed during an SC high-speed chase, but police weren’t chasing him”).
For instance, those being chased may have many run-ins with the law, which indicates they must be locals who have homes nearby where they can be apprehended. Nearby police can also be alerted to help.
It’s also disturbing to see national TV crews arriving at crime scenes with law enforcement. How can we know what is being done unnecessarily to attract viewer interest? I have viewed unnecessary handcuffing and, yes, high-speed chases on these shows. Social media shenanigans warn us how much people love to act for attention. Leave acting to the actors and let’s not law enforcement in South Carolina participate.
Too many of our great law enforcement officers are killed or injured in these high-speed chases.
Richard Mims
Lugoff
