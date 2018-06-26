Lindsey Graham should respect military families more than this

It is truly distressing that Sen. Lindsey Graham told CNN, “I don’t give a s---” over concerns about his relationship with the president.
Sen. Graham should be aware that there are many military families like my own here in the Midlands, and plenty of us have family who served in Korea. All my friends and neighbors are vigorously discussing the shocking display of deference the president made to Kim Jong-Un.
I mean, saluting a general of an adversary we are still technically at war with? It’s the president’s “great honor” to meet this ruthless dictator? Unilaterally offering the shocking concession of suspending joint military exercises with South Korea, apparently without even giving our friend and ally the courtesy of letting it know first? This conduct is stomach-turning and insulting to those who served and died fighting the repressive ideology of this man’s grandfather. So I urge Sen. Graham to start giving a s---. Please. His suburban swing voters are truly appalled.
Frank Kiraly
Columbia
