Bill will help minor offenders get back to work

The S.C. Chamber of Commerce supports H.3209, which allows South Carolinians to get a minor non-violent offense removed from their record after staying out of trouble for a period of time.
The Legislature passed a good bill with protections for employers, prosecutors and law enforcement. It does not erase history. Law enforcement still will be able to see complete records.
RELATED: Will SC expand its ‘see no evil, hear no evil’ policy? Not if McMaster veto holds
This bill does not hurt businesses. It provides employers, for the first time, safe-harbor protections against frivolous lawsuits alleging that they should have known something about an employee’s past that they didn’t.
This bill is not a silver bullet for our state’s workforce problems, but it is a step in the right direction to help some non-violent offenders become working, taxpaying citizens who contribute to their communities.
The bill would not expunge offenses involving physical violence, sex crimes, criminal domestic violence or DUI.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers joined the state’s business community to pass H.3209. When members of the General Assembly work together to reach consensus, we all can win.
Ted Pitts
President and CEO
S.C. Chamber of Commerce
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments