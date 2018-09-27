All victims should be heralded for coming forward

David Busby’s Sept. 23 letter insists that the claims against Mr. Kavanaugh are nothing but a smear campaign and should be ignored because all the alleged abuse took place so long ago.
At almost the same time as the nomination was made, there was the report of massive numbers of claims of sexual abuse against children – primarily boys - by Catholic priests. Some claims from the 1940s and ’50s. No one is saying the priests should not be (have been) held accountable or that the children were imagining it. Those victims are heralded as “heroes” for coming forward.
One woman was brave enough to report an attempted assault by the nominee when both were in high school. She is accused of making it up and trying to ruin his life. Supporters of the nominee are saying “boys will be boys.” What is the difference between her and victims in the Pennsylvania report? If one believes them, why not at least investigate her claim?
How would Mr. Busby feel if his mother, sister, wife, daughter or granddaughter had been the victim? Would he be thrilled to have someone who attacked or raped one of them be put in a public position of power? Would the women in his life be thrilled to see their attacker so esteemed if they had been the victim?
Louise Plodinec
Aiken
Democrats have twisted Kavanaugh case to own agenda
Cass Sunstein a former senior administrator in the Obama administration, in his State op-ed on Sept. 21, asserts that the seriousness of an allegation or accusation should carry weight in a decision-making process.
In the case of Brett Kavanaugh, he made the false assumption that those in the Senate have pure motives and are free of bias. Dr. Ford’s apparently sincere accusation has, in fact, been hijacked by Democrat politicians and activists and twisted to support their own secondary gain, the prevention of Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Their callous disregard of the parties involved speaks volumes as to their character.
If there is a silver lining to this sad story, it is that many of these bizarre Democrats have revealed their true colors and garbled thinking. By the way, those who support them blindly should carefully review the saga of Crystal Mangum and the Duke lacrosse scandal. I would also suggest that the Democrat coterie in this current debacle have a lot in common with the Duke faculty group of ’88.
And a final question – in the world of Sunstein, et al., how could Brett Kavanaugh ever prove his innocence to their satisfaction?
Christie Hopkins
Columbia
Kavanaugh should be presumed innocent until proven guilty
Has our judicial system gone mad? What ever happened to innocent until proven guilty, not guilty until proven innocent? If you’re a Conservative, you are accused of all sorts of unverified smears. If you’re a Liberal, you can be elected to the highest offices even though you’re a sexual predator. There is something so wrong that the Democrats are saying to all gullible women that Dr. Ford should be believed and Kavanaugh is guilty because she said so. How tragic for America to allow this to happen to such a decent honorable man. There has been NO verified witness to any of these accusations.
I applaud the women who bring down the guilty, but this is NOT such a scenario. As a woman, I’m appalled that these women could link Judge Kavanaugh with the likes of Weinstein and others.
Susan Veld
Columbia
