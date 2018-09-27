Trump at UN was less damaging than in earlier meeting with Putin

I must admit that the Donald did not embarrass us at the U.N. this week as bad as he did with his last meeting with Putin in Finland. As many journalists and newspapers have proclaimed for the last year, Trump is known as the laughing stock of the world leaders.He certainly proved it when he bragged that he has done the greatest job as president of the U.S. in modern times. What we saw when he made this statement was the first time there was ever widespread laughter at one time from the leaders of the whole world at the United Nations. They know now what we in this country have known for many months, we have a narcissist as president.
He certainly can’t blame fake news for the those world leaders who laughed at him, not with him.
Now Trump is blaming China for interfering in our American way of life. Not one word was said about what Putin and Russia have done to our election process and continues to do so even today. Why is this ? Very simple. Putin owns Trump lock, stock and barrel.
Pat Clark
Columbia
It’s time for parents, children to detox from phones
I read an op-ed in The State recently where a mother was concerned that our schools are not doing enough to keep children from using smartphones. She says “Sadly, most schools in the United States are turning a blind eye to a looming public health crisis. What are we waiting for? A tragedy? Ten years of data? A lost generation? Not on my watch.”
The last time I checked, schools do not supply smartphones and data plans to students; their parents do. And they do it at alarmingly young ages – 8-, 9- and 10-year-olds with $700 phones (computers).
She is right about one thing: we are going to have a lost generation, but it won’t be the schools fault on this issue. They have their own problems. Moms and Dads, just because Jenny and Johnny want the latest gadget is no reason to run out and get it.Wait until they are responsible enough to handle the dark aspects of social media, pornography and gaming that are readily accessible on their phone.
Mom, if you think you need a way to get in touch with them during the day, get a flip phone or Tracfone. Yes, they are available and you can text with them, but not sext. Then take a look at your own phone habits which your children are watching. Are you constantly monitoring Instagram, Facebook or Twitter? Do you have your phone in hand while strolling your child? Walking the dog? Watching a Little League game or recital? Put them down, slowly back away and detox yourself. Parenting starts with you, not our teachers.
Bill Coggins
Columbia
Solution to DUIs: impounding cars
I read about the loopholes in Emma’s Law that facilitate driving by DUI offenders. Here is my very simple solution. First offense, car is impounded for seven days, regardless of whom the registered owner is. Second offense, car is impounded for 30 days, regardless of whom the registered owner is. Third offense, car owner loses all rights to vehicle. I think the number of car owners who would loan a vehicle to a DUI offender a second time is negligible.
Patricia Snyder
Columbia
