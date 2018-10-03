Lindsey Graham is sticking up for what is right

After watching the Kavanaugh hearings on TV, I can’t but say I truly appreciate the passion and conviction of our senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham. Sen. Graham laid it out on the table as a lawyer, that Judge Kavanaugh is not getting a good job interview, and that the other side is putting him and his family through hell. A basic premise of our legal system is innocent until proven guilty, yet the other side wanted to convict Judge Kavanaugh and smear his name. Thank you, Sen. Graham, for sticking up for what is right and sticking up for a man of integrity.
Thomas Melvin
North Charleston
Graham should come home to see “despicable”
Sen. Lindsey Graham says the treatment of Brett Kavanaugh is “the most despicable thing he’s seen.” (The State, 28 September 2018)
I challenge my senator to come home to S.C. and look around. Women here are still regularly afraid to speak up after sexual assault and harassment because of the way they will be treated by the men in charge; men like you, Sen. Graham.
Come home and see people of all ages who are suffering because of insufficient health care. Come home and talk to families who have lost jobs because because of the new tariffs we are experiencing. If you think you have seen despicable, come home and try to live in one of the houses ruined by Hurricane Florence. Come home to lands in S.C. now flooded with toxic water and waste. Make a visit to S.C. and sit down and listen to us constituents whom you have been elected to represent.
Illness, poverty, and frustration with our government abounds here. We’re nationally among the highest in women killed by domestic violence and among the lowest in education. You have not seen the most despicable things until you come home to S.C. and look at our our problems here. How can you represent us if you don’t talk to us and walk a mile in our shoes. To me, this is despicable.
Elizabeth Jones
Columbia
Wilson is only hurting his own district
In 17 years, Rep. Joe Wilson has managed to pen one bill into legislation, and that was to change the name of a post office. He is a classic example of government welfare. He has managed to embarrass his district by calling the only African-American elected president a liar, but gives the current liar-in-chief a pass.
Joe took money out of my pocket and hurt his own district when he voted for a government shutdown. He robbed me again by supporting the Trump tax cuts, which included removing the individual mandate for health insurance. When he did that, insurance rates skyrocketed far more than the small bump due to the tax cuts. My paycheck went down.So much for Trump’s promise of better and more affordable care.
We can’t afford a do-nothing representative who constantly hurts his own district. That is why I am supporting Sean Carrigan for representative.
Michael Ledo
Windsor
Accused should be innocent unless proven guilty
The Kavanaugh controversy has prompted me, finally, to write this.
The common expression “Innocent until proven guilty” is inaccurate, misleading and could even be harmful. It assumes that proof is forthcoming and inevitable.
The phrase should correctly be stated as: Innocent UNLESS proven guilty.
James Wilson
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments