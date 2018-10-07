Not all accusers should be blindly believed

I am beyond appalled! Democrats’ behavior during the Kavanaugh/Ford hearing (and before) leave no doubt in this independent’s mind that they will go to any lengths to block a conservative from attaining a Supreme Court appointment. An educator with 44 years experience (32 in high school), I can attest that I have never met a 15-year-old who did not confide in at least one friend about any event in her life, much less a supposed attempted rape. Then to hear that Ford’s most memorable recollection was the laughter, rather than fear or panic, leaves much doubt in my mind. Democrats had 45 days to request that seventh FBI vetting but chose to sit on the initial letter instead. Is there any doubt about their real motives?
There is a blind “I believe her” mentality in the minds of some women – just like we had when the lacrosse team members’ lives were ruined due to false charges. Just because a charge is made does not certify its truth. Please analyze facts thoroughly and justly before you decide!
Diane Jumper
Gilbert
Graham’s lack of compassion unforgivable
Sen. Lindsey Graham is NO gentleman! His behavior at the Kavanaugh hearing was beyond the pale. Throwing a fit is unprofessional, at best, and looks like poor theatrics, at worst. His histrionics were a disgraceful moment in South Carolina’s history
His lack of compassion when confronted by a woman and her plea to be heard was unforgivable. Disregarding the words of a woman with nothing to gain and everything to lose by her testimony shows a lack of basic humanity that is deeply disturbing.
I don’t know if there’s a woman in his life that he would trust to speak to on this topic, but if there is, he should ask her. Ask her if she has been harmed and covered it up out of misplaced shame and fear of not being believed, and then ask himself why so many women in South Carolina die because their family, their friends, their church, their community and law enforcement would turn on them if they spoke up against the wrong man.
I’m disappointed. At one point, it looked like Graham might stand against the poor example and behavior of our current president, but it has become clear he will not.
Wendy King
Spartanburg
Ending predatory behavior starts at home
The saying “boys will be boys” shouldn’t excuse predatory behavior. Boys and men only do what they’re allowed to do. The idea that because they’re male, they’ll behave in a certain way is unacceptable. Aggression towards women is learned behavior. Allowing disrespectful behavior begins even before the bouncing baby boy can speak.
Actions like pulling a little girl’s pigtail should not be tolerated. Even in the home, a brother hitting his sister without recourse solidifies aggressive behavior. The objectification of women and girls has continued for too long.
The rise of the #MeToo movement has brought some light on habitual sexual abuse/harassment by men in the entertainment and other industries. Most recently, we saw it played out during the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Sept. 27, mirrored Judge Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings. Dr. Anita Hill testified like Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. My hope is that in another 20 plus years my 5-year-old niece isn’t watching a similar scene.
Parents, I implore you to raise your sons to respect girls and raise your daughters to speak up. Ending future aggressive behavior starts in the home.
Joyce Rose-Harris
Columbia
