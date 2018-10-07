SC tax money needs to help properly repair roads

I would like to comment on something that was on the news about eight months ago –when our Legislature voted to increase the state tax on the price of a gallon of gas in our great state.
As I remember, our governor vetoed this piece of legislation, saying that they already received enough money but were not spending their money correctly or something very close to this statement.
Then I saw that Highway 321 through Clover was rated on a top five list of worst highways in our state in need of emergency repair.
Last week, I noticed a crew repainting the lines on 321, but no repairs. So isn’t this a good example of how our tax money is not being used properly? When will the wrinkles and bumps and potholes be repaired, and won’t the traffic lines need to be repainted again after the road repairs?
Mark Hodgson
Clover
Litter along Decker Boulevard is lessening, with help
Most people don’t think of litter and flooding together, but rain carries litter into storm drains, where it usually sits. When the drain gets blocked, by plastic bags and cups or a week’s worth of yard debris, water backs up and streets flood. Prior to Hurricane Florence’s arrival, Columbia’s Mayor Benjamin noted that city crews were working to clean out storm drains. How great would it be if drains didn’t get clogged and city crews could spend precious time working on other storm measures?
Gills Creek Watershed Association, dedicated to protecting and restoring Gills Creek and its many lakes and tributaries, partnered with Palmetto Pride, Richland County and The Comet to install 11 trash cans at bus stops on Decker Boulevard to help keep trash off the street.
Last spring, the association collected 41 bags of litter around old Red Lobster restaurant site near Dent Middle School. Then this year, we collected 20 bags across the street in the former Zorbas’ location. It looks like some progress — less litter, more trash in the new trash cans. Kudos to those who walk, ride and drive along Decker Boulevard, and to Palmetto Pride for its financial support.
Trish Jerman
Columbia
Shopping trips were fun before Red Bank grew
I’ve seen a lot of growth in Red Bank over the years, to be sure. We talk about how the opening of Walmart being responsible. Of course, that truth can’t be denied, as it has been the case in many towns, across many states.
However, I can remember a time before Food Lion opened, making the drive to the West Columbia Kmart and Food Lion for our Friday night shopping adventure.That began with grocery shopping at the Food Lion and a stop in Kmart, which without fail included a cap gun, a slushy and a bouncy ball. The excursion would be topped off with a trip through the drive-thru at McDonald’s.
It wasn’t until the Food Lion opened here in Red Bank that shopping didn’t require as much gas and travel, and while I suppose that was a good thing, it was end of the need to go in groups as we had been accustomed. Convenient, yes, but to have those special Friday nights out again.
Point is, when others speak of the opening of Walmart and wondering how we “made it before then,” I think of how different things were before Food Lion.
Stephanie Randall
Lexington
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments