Sen. Graham shows contempt for women, Democrats

Lindsey Graham has demonstrated his contempt for women and Democrats. His decision to blame both Democrats and women for the mayhem during the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings is not surprising. In a state with the highest rate of women killed by men in 2014 and presently ranked in the top five states in that category, Graham has consistently voted against the Violence Against Women Act. Moreover, the Republican Congress will allow the act to expire while simultaneously trying to get Kavanaugh seated.
Graham, in his recent high profile temper tantrum, implied that the charges of sexual assault levied by Dr. Blasey Ford are a plot by Democrats to deny Trump a Supreme Court justice and angrily threatened to smear the next Democratic nominee. In Graham’s world view, he voted for their nominees, so Democrats are being contemptuous by denying one to the Republicans. Perhaps he forgot about Merrick Garland, Obama’s choice after Scalia’s death, whose nomination languished for over a year while Republicans refused to hold hearings, enabling Neil Gorsuch to become Trump’s first appointment.
Graham dismissed Democrats’ rational sexual assault concerns about Kavanaugh as being a witch hunt and accused Dr. Blasey Ford of being a liar who had made up her story, even after she was allowed to state her compelling case during the hearings. Three other women were forbidden from doing so. Democrats did not make Dr. Blasey Ford come forward, but Graham insisted they pursued her after the story first broke.
Violence against women is a severe problem in S.C., but Graham’s only solution is to blame Democrats for not supporting a Supreme Court nominee who is accused of violence against women.
Carol Dodson
Elgin
Biden’s visit will show SC who Smith is
Now that the Kavanaugh confirmation has been completed and he feels it’s safe to be in our state without having to answer any substantive questions about how the Democrats behaved, Joe Biden is coming to South Carolina.
The upcoming visit of Uncle Joe “foot in his mouth” Biden to support James Smith will serve as an eye-opener to South Carolinians questioning/wondering who James Smith actually is. The support of this fossil of the alt-progressive left who was the No. 2 in an administration that wanted to change our health care system into a socialized program, who wants a redistribution of your hard-earned money, who believes in abortion on demand and gun control laws like those of New York and Chicago is much more representative of who James Smith is than anything we have been told.
Thanks, Uncle Joe, for shining your bright spotlight on the Palmetto State.
William Barlow
Columbia
Senate doesn’t need Democrats in SC seat
James Smith is a fine man and a hero for fighting for our country. I’ve met him twice and told him I was happy to cross party lines and proud to vote for the better man.
And then came the Kavanaugh confirmation. I realized that the entire Democratic Senate membership, save Manchin trying to save his job, was of one mind. In South Carolina, if something happens to one of our sitting senators, the governor is allowed to appoint their successor. I realize that is highly likely, if governor, Mr. Smith would appoint himself or another Democrat.
Were a Democrat representing South Carolina now, I fear Justice Kavanaugh would not now be sitting on the Supreme Court. South Carolina would be part of the disgraceful treatment of this man. Thank you, Sen. Graham, for calling the Democrats out for what they were doing.
I am sorry that I have succumbed to the new totally partisan politics, but I must play by the rules our leaders play by themselves.
Stuart Stout
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
