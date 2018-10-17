Cleanup from V.C. Summer storm will be costly

Prepare now for Hurricane (V.C.) Summer. Hurricane Summer is extremely dangerous Category 5 storm that formed in 2008, shortly after the passage of the Base Load Review Act, which encouraged the formation of such storms. Its growth was fueled by generous donations to state legislators. Hurricane Summer has already brought extremely high electric rates and a flood of liability. In a worst-case scenario, customers could be left without power.
The cleanup from Hurricane Summer is expected to take years to complete and cost South Carolinians billions of dollars. Hurricane Summer is especially dangerous because at its very center is an area of extremely low ethics. The state government, SCANA and SCE&G have worked hard to prepare this storm for South Carolina (yes – you read that right).
A utility from out of state has offered to help with the cleanup, as long as South Carolinians are willing to pay for the help over the next 20 years. Without their help, the cleanup could take 50-60 years. Either way, the cleanup will costly.
William Dowdey
West Columbia
What’s appalling vs. hateful about Trump
When I express criticism of the president’s words or actions, some people say, “You just hate Trump.” I have to admit that they are right.
With that said, I need to clarify that I don’t hate him because he’s a Republican and supports tax cuts for the rich and gutting environmental regulations. I don’t hate him for his incompetence or his willful ignorance. I don’t hate him for his corruption. I don’t hate him for his mendacity. I don’t hate him for being a tool of the Russians. I dislike him, but I don’t hate him.
I am appalled by his adoration of autocrats, but I don’t hate him for it. I am appalled by his disdain for American institutions, especially freedom of the press, but I don’t hate him for it.
I hate him for his cruelty.
I hate him for using dehumanizing language when he talks about immigrants. I hate him for tearing families apart and putting children in cages.
I hate him for being so quick to insult and demean and belittle. I hate him for dismissing the pain of protestors. I hate him for mocking a disabled reporter, a prisoner of war and a Gold Star family. The president of the United States stood at a podium at a campaign rally and mocked a woman for telling her story about being sexually assaulted; then he grinned while his followers laughed and cheered and applauded. Yes, that. I hate him for that.
Miriam Johnson
Columbia
Partisanship will be our downfall
Partisan politics is the enemy of clear, rational and critical thinking and may be the downfall of our republic. We see this partisanship playing out daily in our politics, as in the recent confirmation process of Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.
A very clear example of how this partisanship works is the issue of man-made climate change. There is an overwhelming scientific consensus that human activity is the main cause of climate change. Yet Democrats (63 percent) are much more likely than Republicans (18 percent) to see climate change as a serious issue. This according to a 2016 poll and replicated in other polls.
And this example is of an issue grounded in fact. The impact of one’s party on issues that are less grounded in fact is even greater.
We seem destined to be controlled by the biases of our party and to make flawed, biased decisions.
Peter H. Swanson
Columbia
