South Carolina deserves better than Sen. Graham

Sen. Graham’s forever comment regarding his many positions is that he speaks for the people of South Carolina.
His position on health care and education are not consistent with the state’s needs. He supported the tax legislation which enriched corporate America and the wealthy while stripping money from Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security. He supported Trump’s tariffs, which has negatively impacted S.C. jobs and put farmers on government support.
He embarrassed South Carolina with his partisan and personal behavior during the Kavanaugh fiasco. He warmongers as if he has combat experience while assisting Trump in destroying American leadership worldwide. He defends a president who is morally corrupt, racist and a serial liar and sex offender.
Who is Lindsey Graham? A partisan who thinks that colorful speech and being abrasive is leadership. The people of South Carolina deserve visionary representation and a role model.
Stanley Cooks
Columbia
They’re against federal spending, unless it buys them votes
Current S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a law suit in May to force completion of the MOX plant at the Savannah River site. The Aiken County plant has years worth of delays and overruns, and cost estimates to continue work are in excess of $17 billion. The MOX plant was a faulty idea from the beginning, and the only benefit it had was getting the federal government to pay a lot of people a salary. Now Wilson is using taxpayer money to sue the federal government to keep sending money there.
Why? He wants the votes of the people who work there. Those votes are also why Lindsey Graham and Henry McMaster say they want the federal spending to continue for this plutonium processing plant which has been deemed irrelevant by the Department of Energy.
These are the same guys who fuss about federal government spending. Their exception is when the federal government buys them a voting constituency. It would be nice if they used their influence and energy instead to find good private sector jobs as replacements for those workers in Aiken County.
What a schizophrenic relationship these three guys exemplify: they suckle the federal “bottle” with one breath and berate the “big spending” federal “bottle” with the next breath.
They say they are against taxes, but they sure as heck are not against spending ... for themselves.
L.S. Alexander
Columbia
Graham’s act was an audition for Sessions’ job
Remember Lindsey Graham during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing – aggressive, frowning, snarling and doubling down in his defense of then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh. At that moment, I was sure Lindsey was sucking up to President Donald Trump in an effort to secure Attorney General Jeff Session’s job when Sessions either resigns or is relieved of his duties.
What an Academy Award performance by the senior senator from South Carolina. Well, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell now says the attorney general job will not go to a current serving senator.
Sen. Graham never misses an opportunity to stay on the government payroll as many of our career politicians. I am sure Sen. John McCain turned over in his grave when he witnessed the actions of his good friend.
Raymond Singleton
Columbia
