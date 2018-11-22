South Carolina need a more trustworthy method for voting, not paper ballots

Instead of going to paper ballots, why doesn’t South Carolina hire one of the Silicon Valley-type internet companies to handle all of our elections in the state? It would probably be less expensive than what it costs the state and counties at this time. I would have more trust in this method, having an outside source, than the existing one.
David Jordan
Columbia
Use #GivingTuesday to find a worthy charity
The season of Thanks is here, transitioning into the season of Giving. Tuesday, Nov. 27 is #GivingTuesday.
#GivingTuesday follows Black Friday and CyberMonday, two days of spending for yourself and gifts to family and friends. On #GivingTuesday, donations are made to charities. This has been occurring for 12 years, but last year, Facebook committed to it, reaching out to charities across the world, teaching them how to use the World Wide Web to showcase their mission and the needs of those they serve. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation provides $1 million matching funds as fundraising incentive. #GivingTuesday is far-reaching, powerful and effective!
To give one example, the charity which has my heartfelt support is BCM Families Foundation. Several members of my family have Blue Cone Monochromacy, a very rare genetic disease of the retina. BCM symptoms include low vision/legal blindness, colorblindness, severe light-sensitivity and nystagmus . It is very likely curable! Gene therapy has cured a very similar inherited retinal disease, Lukens (LCA). BCM Families Foundation is actively pursuing BCM cure, with advice from a Scientific Advisory Board of expert BCM researchers.
The problem is being so rare, with too few to financially support the steps on the pathway to BCM cure. Last year on #GivingTuesday, BCM Families Foundation was given a new lease on life with $16,000 in donations! This year we are full of hope about donations to help fund an online BCM Patient Registry, another essential step toward cure.
Please support worthy charities on #GivingTuesday and make a meaningful difference, a better world, a brighter future. Thank you.
Kay McCrary
Columbia
Suggestion for presidential deals to help political parties cooperate
The Senate controls appointments to the Supreme Court whose justices approve or disapprove presidential orders, the large population centers (liberals) control the popular vote and probably the House and majority vote during most presidential terms making the electoral college an equalizer. Because so many states must keep Senate muscle to keep power, the Senate will tend to remain under conservative control. Legislative bodies under different political parties will continue to battle for power which will result in increased Supreme Court power. Senate with justice approval power will be more significant and powerful than House.
To overcome the gridlock, I recommend that the U.S. president make deals with Justice Ginsberg and Democrats. Having enjoyed life at her age, I attest that should Justice Ginsberg choose to retire, it would give her body the rest it needs and give her time for family, friends. hobbies and sheer enjoyment of no responsibility to anyone but herself. Retirement improves quality of life and peace of mind for us elders. The president would then make a deal to recommend Judge Garland (the Democrats’ last choice) to replace Justice Ginsberg for full funding of the “wall” that the majority of U.S. citizens want. Judge Garland would add youth and longevity for a more politically balanced Supreme Court. This deal should mollify both political parties and give citizens more confidence in elected officials.
Richard Mims
Lugoff
