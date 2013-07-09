Gun-toting, law-abiding people shouldn’t be punished for others’ actions

A few weeks ago, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley received much media attention when she announced plans to convene her fellow delegates for meetings in several locations in South Carolina so they could appreciate the wonderful attributes of her home state. Now we learn that she has sold her residence here to remain in New York City. One is reminded of modified lyrics of that grand old song from the last century, “How you gonna keep ’em down on the farm (After they’ve seen Paree)?” Stay tuned.