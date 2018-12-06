PSC’s approval of Dominion buyout of SCANA will continue to cost ratepayers

The written English language is based on a phonetic alphabet, and that’s a good thing. Sooo much easier to learn than Chinese pictographs! However, only about 87 percent of English words are phonetic, and the other 13 percent wreak havoc for children learning to read and spell. Learning to spell via complicated spelling rules with many exceptions, and many alternate spellings for the same sounds, consumes countless educational hours, yet fails to produce a preponderance of good adult spellers. Here is a list of alternate spellings for the long e sound: e, ee, ea, ie, y, ey, i. I think this single example proves my point. Spell-check apps, though helpful, are far from foolproof. And the burden of learning to read and spell is greatly confounded for students with dyslexia, which affects an estimated one in five students.