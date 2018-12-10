Current TV personalities could learn from longtime WLTX anchor Bob Shields

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, a group of nearly 40 educators, led by the nonpartisan grassroots organization SCforEd, traveled to the state capitol to communicate an urgent message. Teachers in South Carolina are at a breaking point, and the Legislature cannot continue to hold the future of our children in peril by ignoring the issue. I was one of those teachers and am now quoted as saying, “We’re darn close to a walkout.” I neither chose those words lightly, nor intend for them to be a threat. Rather, I wish to voice that teachers are beyond frustrated and cannot wait for another year to go by without action regarding substantial salary increases, protections against increasing demands and the resources necessary to educate children.