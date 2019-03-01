Later abortions are rare and usually necessary for health concerns about baby or mother

The recent New York law protects patient health and removes harmful barriers in the way of access to abortion care, allowing health care providers to offer the full scope of health care, and enabling patients to weigh all options available given their unique circumstances.
As an OB/GYN, I can assure you that the use of inflammatory rhetoric displays an unwillingness to understand the real-life health care needs of patients, and the unique medical scenarios that occur. Patients who seek abortion later in pregnancy may decide to do so because they’ve unfortunately been told there is a serious medical complication with the pregnancy. By that point in pregnancy, women are usually looking forward to a healthy pregnancy, but when they get the results of a life-threatening condition for themselves or their fetus, patients are universally devastated by this information, and the loss it implies. Later abortions represent a very small percentage of abortions, and occur in rare situations. They are either medically necessary for the mother, or occur in the face of terminal conditions in the fetus. These later abortions are done with care and consideration by highly trained and compassionate physicians who share in their patients concerns.
Dawn Bingham
Spartanburg
Abortions would stop if doctors were jailed for murder
The Senate version of this year’s Personhood Bill allows a prosecutor to bring criminal charges against abortion doctors, assistants and clients. No circumstance, no matter how desperate, justifies the killing of an innocent, unborn human being. Anyone involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
If my wife decides that our Downs child is too problematic, costly or emotionally difficult, could she pay someone to extinguish his life? Of course not! Pray tell – what’s the difference between snuffing his life out now and the abortion doctor doing it prenatally? Only his location relative to the mother’s womb. His location didn’t change his status as a human being.
If I can be prosecuted for killing Thomas whom we all know and love, abortionists should be prosecuted for killing babies that we don’t know, and so should the mothers who pay them. Pro-lifers must quit catering to weak-willed politicians and quit operating in fear of the critical media. It is time to call a spade a spade and call the truth the truth. This position is logically, morally and legally consistent. Abortion would disappear if a few abortion doctors and their accomplices were prosecuted for murder!
Robert Jackson Jr.
Chesnee
Listen to the calls of the unborn
Many of us in America start our day watching one of the news programs originating in New York City. Currently, that state seems to be playing an interesting if not tragic role in political discussions ranging from the Amazon deal to abortion up to nine months of pregnancy.
We in South Carolina may look in disdain at these events being relieved to have more confidence in our state. Truth is we are all part of the same great nation with world class Constitution. As issues arise, we must speak up.
In Wohlleben’s book, “Hidden Life of Trees,” he speaks of science noting trees screaming at ultrasonic levels when deprived of water. Perhaps Americans are unable or unwilling to hear the scrams of the unborn in our country. Abortion is not a political gimmick to gain votes.
We are all in the forest of America together. Like the variety of trees suffering from lack of water, be they oak or pine, it matters not what race or color you are. Listen to the screams of the unborn being muffled by politicians saying its just politics. It’s not! Abortion is the loss of the lives of the unborn.
Robert Wood
Irmo
