It’s ironic that Trump wants to hold school administrators accountable

When I became a Methodist, I accepted the doctrine of the United Methodist Church and declared I would support the United Methodist Church with my time, tithes and talents. I assumed the clergy, those ordained elders of the United Methodist Church, promised to abide by and hold fast to the same doctrine. I guess certain ordained elders now assume they must be “more like the world” to grow Christ’s church, but what we profess and what we do is not a game of winning or losing. As Christians, we are commanded to “do the work of Jesus Christ” in all parts of the world and “to love our neighbors as ourselves.”