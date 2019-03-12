It’s ironic that Trump wants to hold school administrators accountable

Interesting that Don Trump is concerned about free speech rights of conservatives (“Trump would link college aid, speech,” The State, March 3, 2019). Also interesting that he wants to hold school administrators accountable in this matter.
Keep in mind that Trump does not allow free speech at his many pep rallies when he travels the country spending/wasting taxpayer money during his “look at me, please feed my fragile ego” escapades.
This very thin-skinned individual mocks and heckles anyone not agreeing with him. He also encourages his minions to heckle those same people, in some cases resulting in bodily harm to those who do not “toe the line.” He then throws you out of his pep rallies if you try to exercise your right of free speech. It’s obvious he does not want to hear from Americans in general, only those mesmerized by his one-sided rhetoric.
Trump wants school administrators held “accountable?” This from a man who cannot define the word and certainly does not abide by it himself? That’s laughable – if it were not so scary that many of his followers agree with everything he says no matter how hateful.
As further insult, Trump wants to do this through an executive order – the same type of governing action he reviled when Barack Obama was president. Sad.
It will be an interesting time as we move towards November 2020 and hear more about MAGA (Making Americans Gullible Again).
Don Hagedorn
Columbia
Don’t judge a woman’s choice before walking in her shoes
I have always believed that what was between a pregnant woman, her doctor and her god was none of my business. I think I may have a solution for those who oppose abortions. Create a nationwide list on which signees would agree to accept the next child born regardless of race or physical or mental defect – overlooking addiction or any other impediment to a normal childhood or adult life, raising that child in the religion of the parent and most importantly, do it without financial aid of any government or charitable organization.
It’s easy to criticize the decisions of others when it cost nothing, but to really be what one professes to be, walk in their shoes.
Sandra Kostrzewa
Chapin
Recent claims showed how easy it is to prejudge
The recent testimonies of lawyer Michael Cohen and TV actor Jussie Smollett have both sparked serious discussions on blatant misrepresentations of facts. Even though Cohen has changed his version of events, there are those who really want to believe him and those who still want desperately to believe that it is not true. Smollett has not changed his story, but many find it difficult to believe. The Smollett case showed how dangerously easy it is to pass judgment before verifying the facts.
Some people are quick to condemn those who have a different agenda, background or lifestyle. We must remember that when anyone misrepresents the facts to you knowingly or unknowingly, it is an act of disrespect.
The only people worse than the people who misrepresented facts are those that through association or affiliation are willing to continue to accept these persons long after the truth has been revealed. They even make further misrepresentations of facts and sadly their supporters will accept those, too
Preserving of the truth is our path to liberty and prosperity. Those who reject the truth are doomed to fail. In any endeavor, our pathway to a better future is truth, honesty and fairness.
James Muldrow
Columbia
