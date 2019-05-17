Letters to the Editor SC Legislature and governor’s support of Panthers deal astounding

I am unspeakably thrilled by the news that yet another billionaire is going to insert his hand into my pocket to subsidize his empire (remember Bezos blackmailing his way into West Columbia).

Our pathetic and venal legislature has yet again been persuaded by, no doubt, illegitimate means to roll over and play dead to please the almighty dollar.

As for our governor, I am astounded by his cupidity and stupidity in thinking this whole wretched deal will benefit all of the state rather than just a few political hacks.

Paul Denman Columbia

Senate can’t afford education reform but jumps to help Panthers

Now let me get this right. David Tepper, owner of the Carolina Panthers, with a dismal record 7/9 in 2018 and who is worth about $30 billion – yes $30 billion – is taking over $100 million from South Carolina taxpayers courtesy of the S.C. Senate. Those same taxpayers can’t get enough money to educate their kids.

It seems that leaders forget about education when celebs come to call. Well, don’t worry, those undereducated children can become janitors at the training field or maybe even ushers.

Sandra Kostrzewa Chapin

Federal workers deserve our thanks for their service

Federal employees serve and protect us every day at every level across the country and in our community. At no time was this more evident than during the 35-day partial government shutdown earlier this year.

From ensuring safe air travel to regulating new medicines to maintaining a safe food supply to processing Social Security checks, civil servants are everywhere, yet invisibly so. And, contrary to popular belief, 85% of the federal workforce is located outside of Washington, D.C.

When natural disasters strike, they provide relief and help us rebuild. When mass shootings take place, they enter harm’s way and care for the wounded. And, when once-eradicated viruses reappear, they investigate public health crises. Whether they are in the public eye or active behind the scenes, civil servants take pride in working for something bigger than themselves.

At a time when the image of civil servants is unfairly tainted, and the idea of a career in public service is not on the minds of young professionals, it’s imperative that we recognize public servants and the noble profession of civil service. After celebrating Public Service Recognition Week May 5-11, let’s thank a federal employee for keeping our country running safely, efficiently and for the good of the American people.

Morgan Hill Prosperity

Time to bring Finlay Park back to original grandeur

My husband and I have made Columbia our home, having moved here some 40 years ago. We have enjoyed the growth and many changes in the city, and I especially have appreciated Riverfront Park, walking paths extending for miles along Columbia and West Columbia, where safety and security prevail.

But that seemed not the case when recently I took my walk to Finlay Park. On two separate occasions, I was frightened and felt threatened. One man approached me and tried to engage me in conversation. And another chose to relieve himself in front of me.

A young couple on a walk explained how disheartened they were with the current state of the park, near and dear to them, where as children they so enjoyed to romp and play.

I understand the city is considering discontinue the use of the Assembly Street Post Office. If such a plan were to be profitable, perhaps those funds could be used to upgrade the park to its original grandeur; working fountain, playground, concerts, outdoor theater, and the secure opportunity for walkers to seek and enjoy the heart of Columbia in complete safety.

Judith Shaw Shaw

