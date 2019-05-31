Letters to the Editor Lexington drivers needs wake-up call; police should issue more traffic tickets

Traffic in Lexington town of lexington

A recent article in “The State” concerning a S.C. sheriff/police chief’s instructions to issue more traffic citations is a great idea. Lexington County drivers could use a wake-up call concerning traffic laws.

Red lights/stop signs actually have a purpose, and improper lane changes are dangerous. Lexington has little to no deterrent for breaking traffic laws. Elected officials should call for, and police/sheriff’s departments should start issuing, a lot more citations with large fines. Drivers (like children) will always try to get away with misbehaving. However, just like children need oversight and discipline, so do drivers. Citations are a deterrent to breaking laws, and large fines get people’s attention!

In addition, why not use the traffic turn signal system the way it was designed? Let the turn lanes use a green arrow and use a red light to stop turns into on-coming traffic. Flashing yellow is dangerous! I’ve often heard in Lexington the traffic light system is optional, meaning turn when you want, stop when you want and yield when you want. Maybe that’s one reason for the number of deaths on our roads.

People in Lexington favor law enforcement issuing more traffic citation and large fines as a deterrent. We could use the fine money to fix our roads. Well, that’s for another day.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Johnny Pool Lexington

Money, not science is the bottom line in vaccine debate

One of the most precious of the freedoms purchased by our founding fathers was the freedom of the press, the freedom to disagree.

I am writing this only to state that the case for vaccines is not nearly as cut and dried and fully science based as the editorial you ran a couple of weeks ago would have us believe. I am not here to argue the particulars, but if anyone enters a Google search on vaccine dangers, he will get an earful.

There is much very reputable science that argues against the very one-sided conclusions depicted in your editorial, and the fact that is was a medical doctor who wrote it does not even enter the picture. It used to be the science was open-ended, i.e. there was no foregone conclusion reached before one started one’s search. That is no longer true because the bottom line in vaccines is in the billions.

David. Gregory Sr. Columbia

We should strive for better SC education

The new dean arrived in a yellow convertible bug, called the faculty together and asked “What are your dreams for this school of business?” Silence. We taught our classes. Tweaked the curriculum. Had meetings. Met office hours. Plans? “This should be the best school of business in … the Midlands?” Attention. “In South Carolina?” Nods. “In the Southeast?” Long jump. “In America?” Consternation. “The best?” Challenged. Let’s listen. We are going somewhere.

Jim Kane turned dreams into plans. Energetic recruits, Business Partnership Foundation. New building. Expanded scope. New frame of reference for making decisions.

Minimally acceptable is profoundly inadequate. Better than … yesterday? Weak. Better than..a neighboring state? Thin. There is rumor of a budget surplus. It is time to shuck better, set our eyes on the best and go for it. Perhaps start with kindergarten, give salary incentives, facilities and freedom to explore new ways to make learning an exciting adventure. Then move up the grades year by year. Mastery of the three R’s should be a result, not a goal for K-12.

Bob Porter Columbia

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.