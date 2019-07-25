Letters to the Editor Republicans, Democrats all should be afraid for the future Trump has brought to America

A message to those who want to ignore the reality of what a Trump presidency has brought to our America. You should be afraid for the future, as are non-Trump supporters. A president who informs elected officials, “If you don’t agree with what I say, go back to your original ethnic home of your ancestors.” He didn’t say it that way, but his words outlined the thought. This is only one of many outrageous phrases that have fallen out of President Trump’s mouth since he came into office.

The Republicans think they have Mueller in the bag, because he won’t speak out and confirm his report on the President. Could he fear the unknown of physical reprisal from unknown persons should he tell the truth by speaking it?

Too many Americans only know sound bites now. They are forgetting true history. If those who support Trump are not completely brainwashed by his tactics want to read or relearn what occurred in roughly three to seven years in Germany in the 1930s, when Hitler rose to power, I encourage you to do so. One of his first moves was to eliminate all governors of the various states in Germany. He then replaced them all with men who supported him and abided by his Nazi party goals and rules.

Or you could watch the 1990s movie “Swing Kids.” Regardless, all Americans should be afraid for our future.

Cheryl Carroll Trump

If you don’t like it, vote for a better candidate

I don’t believe that our country was founded on the principle that “if you don’t like it, leave.” I am fairly sure that one of our basic freedoms lies in the principle that if you don’t like the way things are, you can work to change them.

One of the most effective changes we can make will be in the upcoming presidential election. We need someone (Republican or Democrat) who recognizes that our strength as a country lies in our considering and being considerate of our diversity. We need someone who has the leadership skills to guide Congress to work together, not divide them.

Donald Trump has been in office long enough to prove that, although he likes being president, he obviously has no idea of “how to be president.” He has proven to be petty, inconsiderate of others, vindictive and incompetent.

Please, Republican or Democrat, we need to find someone who will “stop embarrassing America again.”

David Humphries Irmo

Republicans showing McCarthyism qualities

We know the modern Republican Party has become the “party of Trump,” but when did it become the party of Joseph McCarthy?

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis claimed that USC faculty and students espouse “Marxist ideology” and called them a “mob.” Echoing the words of the president, Lindsey Graham labeled four members of Congress – all of them women of color – “a bunch of Communists” and said “they hate our country. . . . They’re anti-America.” The statements referenced here are textbook examples of McCarthyism: reckless, unsubstantiated accusations and public attacks on the character and patriotism of critics and political opponents.

We’ve heard this before. It was nasty, ugly and disturbing. It was – and is -- antithetical to the values most Americans hold dear.

People of color in America often are told, “If you’re not happy here, you are free to leave.” That racist taunt is now coming directly from the mouth of our president.

Even more disturbing are the actions of this administration – like the inhumane, intentionally cruel treatment of brown-skinned people legally seeking asylum at our southern border. These actions show that the demagoguery, xenophobia and racism of GOP leaders isn’t limited to their offensive rhetoric.

How did we end up here?