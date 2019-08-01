Letters to the Editor USC president Caslen’s hunting story doesn’t show a persistent person but cruel one

The State’s July 25 article about incoming USC president Robert Caslen’s killing a deer left me absolutely outraged.

According to his account, Caslen shot at the buck twice and hit him once. The deer swam into a nearby lake, but returned to the shore, where Caslen shot at him and missed again. The deer came out of the lake, charging him (gee, I wonder why) and Caslen decided to grab him around the neck in a choke hold and wrestled him into the lake,”jamming its head into the water” until it was dead.

Caslen believes the incident proved he could be “persistent and persevering ... in the the crucible of combat.” What a guy. Alert all the deer on the Horseshoe! A persistent, persevering hunter moving into the president’s house may come after you, and if you resist, you might be dragged over to the reflection pool in front of Thomas Cooper Library and drowned.

How did this person ever receive serious consideration for the president’s post, much less be appointed? His credentials seem thin, at best. As for the deer incident: Persistent? Persevering? How about cruel and disgusting?

Elizabeth Williams Columbia

Santee Cooper hasn’t changed much under new leader

“Do as I say, not as I do” seems to be a theme among Santee Cooper’s board.

Shortly after the Legislature wrapped up the 2019 session, Santee Cooper had its first board meeting with Dan Ray as acting chairman. At that meeting on May 23rd, he stated that as a board, they’re committed to reform, and they will institute reform not just as a legislatively mandated proposal, but as a tenet for the organization.

Fast forward to an afternoon right before July 4th. That’s the day they chose to release the news of Ray’s first big act out of the gate – to hire a temporary management duo for over $2 million a year. By design, this news came out when they hoped no one was paying attention and was a surprise to most legislators and stakeholders.

Is this the type of “reform” we should expect to see from Santee Cooper? Dan Ray ended that board meeting stating, “The proof is in the pudding, and it’s on our shoulders to demonstrate that we can do this.” The only thing this demonstrates is that they’re incapable of reforming themselves when they’re left to their own devices. Selling Santee Cooper is the only viable option.

Robert May West Columbia

Mueller’s testimony showed Democrats used old man to do dirty work

After watching six hours of the testimony given by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Judiciary and Intelligence committee hearings, I remembered from my days in law enforcement that there is always a front story of what first comes to light as an accusation or response to an incident and the backstory of what really happened.

When listening to the news media regarding Mueller, I was under the impression that he was a squared-away brother Marine with a sharp mind who was going to do a fair and honest job investigating Russian interference in our election and collusion involving President Trump, which was the front story. The backstory however was totally different from how everyone portrayed Mr. Mueller.

I saw a confused and stuttering old gentleman that didn’t have a clue as to what was in the final report of the investigation making me think the Democrats, in their filthy quest to get dirt by any means on the president, used Mr. Mueller showing they had no empathy or compassion for an aged man up in his years.

Congressmen Nadler and Schiff, the two chairs of the committees, pushed their lies as to what President Trump did and said to no avail. Even after Mueller basically destroyed their evidence to impeach Trump and after two years and some $30 million dollars costing the taxpayer, they persist in saying they have more people to interview. In my opinion, they should be investigated for malfeasance of office and fraud while promoting false narratives against the president and misinforming the American people.

Gregory Topliff Warrenville

