Letters to the Editor 3 deaths in one week: Lawmakers should require helmets for all motorcyclists

In the past week, three fatal accidents involving motorcycles (driver not wearing a helmet) and 18-wheeler trucks have occurred.

The first one was on Monday on Interstate 26 West at the the 101 exit. My husband and I happened to be on the frontage road about 20 minutes after the impact, and saw what appeared to be a body covered by a white tarp on the interstate in the blocked off area. I instantly prayed to God for this victim and the family.

I feel like it is an epidemic, and that our lawmakers need to put into place legislation requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets. The mandatory seat belt law is in place; however, recent fatalities involving individuals not wearing seat belts are increasing. Statistics show that seat belts save lives. Helmets save lives for motorcyclists; therefore, I urge our lawmakers to require helmets for motorcyclists. For the motorcyclists that ignore the law, then the outcome may be the same result as for the individuals that ignore the seat belt laws.

If one life is saved, it is better than all the deaths from this past week.

Patti Pharis Irmo

Lutherans are not racist; Emanuel Nine resolution is harebrained

The attempt by two pastors of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) to label Lutherans as racist is pure lunacy. They are calling for an “Emanuel Nine Feast Day” which calls on the ELCA to reaffirm its commitment to repentance from racism by honoring the nine victims of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Part of a resolution being drafted includes financial support to build a memorial in memory of the victims and having deeper conversations with AME churches on ways of reconciliation and repentance concerning matters of white supremacy and racism.

The Rev. Kwame Pitts, an African American Lutheran pastor in Chicago exclaimed, “For many people, Lutheran means Danish, Swedish, German, Norwegian. So it means white.” That statement is, in itself, dripping with racism. Pitts says she’s heard stories from Lutheran people of color who attended a Lutheran church besides their own. “And they were told at the door, ‘Oh you must want the Baptist church down the street,” she said. In my opinion, this is a pure fabrication drummed up to fit her racism narrative. I call on Pitts to name the Lutheran churches that insulted Lutherans of color.

The Rev. Michael Vinson of the Purdue University Lutheran Ministry took matters a step further. He said, “Earlier this year, some folks started talking about a way of acknowledging the ELCA’s part in the events that took place.” What? The ELCA had a part in murder?

The Emanuel Nine Feast Day resolution will be presented in August to the ELCA’s assembly. This harebrained resolution would be akin to having Lutherans wear sack cloths and ashes. Enough already! Bishop Herman Yoos of South Carolina’s ELCA Synod should respectfully speak against this resolution at the assembly.

Tom Fincher Chapin

Mulvaney is the pot calling the kettle black

Mick Mulvaney, who previously represented South Carolina’s 5th District, dares to call out Elijah Cummings’ Maryland district for its abject poverty and standard of living.

I surmise he hasn’t been keeping up with his old district. The 5th’s poverty level is 15.0% vs Cummings 16.0%. The average household income in the 5th ranks significantly lower than Cummings’ district, which includes many wealthy neighborhoods and even includes Johns Hopkins, one of the nation’s premier universities and medical centers.

Before Mulvaney dares support Trump’s racist remarks, maybe he should look in his own backyard!

Patrick Hennessey Lexington

