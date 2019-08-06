Letters to the Editor Richland County penny sale tax has been worthless, waste of funds from beginning

The new 3-mile, $8 million Saluda Riverwalk has been delayed and is still not open to the public. jwilkiinson@thestate.com

The “Richland County cuts greenways” segment above the fold Saturday, Aug. 3, would have been better titled “Overpromising, false election PR and poor management/oversight by County Council and administrators leads to cuts in greenway projects.”

This penny tax has been a boondoggle and waste of funds from the very beginning, as was anticipated by most Richland residents based on the number of times it had to be placed on the ballot and the disconnected groups that had to be promised they would “get their pet project” if they voted their support. Another black eye for Richland County and our Council as it relates to managing taxpayer funds.

William Barlow Columbia

Hold Richland County accountable for penny projects

Richland County promised four-lane widening of Broad River Road (4.6 miles) to get a second attempt of the penny tax approved. They got it.

Work is to begin in 2020, but no one from the penny tax group will report the progress of this project. 2020 is just around the corner and surveying even hasn’t begun. In fact, none one is saying anything, but Richland keeps collecting. This is a crime!! It’s time for Richland County to be held accountable. Produce the latest audit!!

Tim Shealy Irmo

Lutherans have been silent too long

The recent letter concerning the “Emanuel Nine Feast Day” is interesting. I have never heard anyone say, “Oh, you must want the Baptist church down the street.” However, I have heard these comments: “Why are they here?” “I just believe they should worship in their own churches.” These remarks speak volumes. So, I have no problem believing those statements from Rev. Kwame Pitts. I say that as a lifelong Lutheran.

As for our responsibility as Lutherans in the slaying of the Emanuel Nine, I would suggest that there is such a thing as collective guilt, responsibility, and sin.

A quote attributed to Dietrich Bonhoeffer; ”Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak, not to act is to act.”

I am not an apologist or a spokesperson for the South Carolina Synod ELCA, or Bishop Herman Yoos, but to do nothing and be silent enables a killer’s violent actions. We have been silent too long.

E. Arden Hallman Leesville

For this motorcyclist, the cons outweigh the pros for helmet use

I have been a motorcyclist for over 40 years.

I hail originally from the state of Maine where there is a restricted helmet law. You have to wear a helmet while being a new motorcyclist for a year or if you are 18 or younger. In Maine, it is not the traffic that is an issue for motorcyclists, but rather moose and deer. They still have a no helmet law in effect.

It is an obvious conclusion that people who want a helmet law are not motorcyclists. It is a freedom of choice for the motorcyclist. I choose not to wear one because I often think what kind of protection does a helmet have against a semi or a 1200 lb. moose. The buffeting of the wind, the weight and visibility of a helmet makes it a detriment rather than an aid.

Dead is dead with or without a helmet.

Danny Rayner Columbia

